Puget Systems is the first company to take high performance workstation design to new limits with triple NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GPU configurations, ideal for DaVinci Resolve or Redshift.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 GPU offers up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency over the previous Turing-based generation. Now imagine what 3 GPUs inside a Puget Systems workstation can do…

The newest generation of NVIDIA GPUs, based on the Ampere architecture, takes the idea of power to a whole new level, as the company revealed during its recent announcement of the new cards. Now Puget Sysems picks the top GPU from that new line, the GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, as the base for its most recent solution in terms of workstations for professional use. One GPU is enough to take performance to a whole new level, but Puget Systems opted for triple NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GPU configurations…

These custom designed Puget Systems workstations deliver, says the company, unparalleled performance for content creation, scientific computing, any GPU-intensive workflow. The new Puget Systems custom workstations with triple RTX 3090 are available for immediate configuration on the recommended systems for OctaneRender, V-Ray, Redshift, DaVinci Resolve, and Machine Learning Development, says Puget Systems.

The new GPUs take advantage of the second generation of NVIDIA RTX to provide unprecedented levels of real-time ray tracing and AI gaming. NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 24GB is the fastest GPU on the market, says the company, and it offers “up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency over the previous Turing-based generation.”

Performance like never before

Puget Systems lab technicians, through extensive and thorough testing, determined that in many GPU-intensive workflows, such as content creation and scientific computing and where heavy rendering is required, the need for additional RTX 3090 GPUs was substantial. They also determined that, with proper configuration, a workstation with multiple GPUs would deliver a level of performance never before experienced.

Puget Labs used a number of varied benchmark tests to gauge performance benefits of leveraging multiple RTX 3090 GPUs, including the OctaneBench, V-Ray Next, Redshift and the PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio GPU Effects benchmarks. In their testing, they found a more than 300% performance increase in workstations configured with three RTX 3090s. The graph below shows the performance gains with one, two and three RTX 2090 GPUs, and you’ll find more graphs and more info following the link to the article “Quad GeForce RTX 3090 in a desktop – Does it work?”

According to Puget Labs, “further testing determined that, depending on the application, using multiple GPUs can give users a substantial boost to performance. Rendering and AI/ML development are often the greatest beneficiary of these types of workflows, with rendering engines like OctaneRender and V-Ray Next giving almost perfect scaling with dual and triple GPU setups. Details of Puget Systems Labs extensive testing of multiple NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPUs can be found following the link to the article mentioned above, where you’ll find a lively discussion about what this means for professionals who need this type of power… now that they have discovered it is available.

Puget Systems custom workstations with triple RTX 3090 are available for immediate configuration on the recommended systems for OctaneRender, V-Ray, Redshift, DaVinci Resolve, and Machine Learning Development. To learn more or to speak with one of Puget Systems technology consultants, visit the company’s website.