Since January Atomos announced ProRes RAW compatibility between the Ninja V and Sony’s Alpha 1, FX3, Lumix BGH1 and S1, Sigma fp L. Now the company prepares users for another surprise.

Atomos has been busy implementing ProRes RAW compatibiliy between a variety of cameras and its devices and now the company announces that early May a brand-new family member will be revealed.

The current Ninja V is going from strength to strength with many updates and improvements, supporting ProRes RAW across a variety of cameras alongside other top features like its 5” 1000nit brightness HDR screen. Now Atomos announced a new product in the Ninja family line-up, one that will bring new features to more users. Prepare to meet the expanded Ninja V!

Whilst the original Ninja V will continue to bring new updates, Atomos says that the company is thrilled to be also announcing in early May a brand-new family member in the line-up – that amongst other exciting features will bring stunning 4Kp120 ProRes RAW recording to its customers.

The Ninja V allows users to accurately monitor the RAW signal on its daylight-viewable 5” 1000nit brightness HDR screen. Setup is simple when the camera is attached with perfectly tuned colour settings applied automatically. Users can view ProRes RAW images accurately in HDR in a choice of HLG and PQ (HDR10) formats. The Ninja V offers touchscreen access to tools like waveforms, 1-1 magnification and focus peaking, allowing the ability to perfect the RAW video.

ProRes RAW, the new standard for RAW

The Ninja V then records the ProRes RAW data onto a removable AtomX SSDmini or other SSD drives. When shooting is complete, the drive is removed and connected to a computer via USB for immediate offload and editing. May will see the announcement of the new addition to the Ninja V line-up, which will be coming soon.

Atomos believes that ProRes RAW is the new standard for RAW. ProRes RAW continues to build momentum in 2021 with over 20 cameras supporting the Atomos and ProRes RAW combination, cementing its position as the industry standard for RAW video capture. ProRes RAW combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the incredible real-time performance of ProRes. The format gives filmmakers enormous latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail, making it ideal for HDR workflows.

Both ProRes RAW and the higher bandwidth, less compressed ProRes RAW HQ are supported. Manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving. ProRes RAW is fully supported in Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Avid Media Composer, along with a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight, and Grass Valley Edius.