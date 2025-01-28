The new FC-120C spotlight from Nanlite delivers professional results at an affordable price, making it the ultimate lighting solution for creatives on the go.

Incredibly lightweight compared to similar options on the market, the new FC-120C is a member of the FC-Series, which means it operates continuously on AC with the included power supply, but it also can run V-Mount batteries with the separately available BT-BG-XLR4II Battery Grip. With a powerful output of 12,850 lux @ 1m (5600K, with reflector) and a lightweight body weighing only 1.13 kg, the FC-120C is the perfect tool whether you’re shooting interviews or crafting colourful, dynamic scenes, as it delivers consistent, professional-grade results.

The new LED boasts four versatile lighting modes: CCT, HSI, RGBW, and Effects that feature 15 built-in special effects with adjustable parameters that help to create unique atmospheres and cinematic effects. The FC-120C offers seamless control through its intuitive onboard panel or via the enhanced NANLINK 2.0 app. It also features a built-in 2.4G module for effortless adjustments via a wireless remote. For larger setups, it can be integrated with a DMX console, enabling users to customize settings to suit any production scenario with ease.

The FC-120C is the same size as the bi-color Nanlite FC-120B and has all of its features, but the two lights are different in several ways: the CCT range of the FC-120C is wider, the FC-120C features +/- 150 of green-to-magenta adjustment, it has a few more effects, and it’s considerably brighter.

As noted above, it supports multiple power sources—including an AC adapter, V-mount battery, and PD adapter—enabling full functionality in any location. Whether mounted on a stand or used handheld with a V-mount battery grip (sold separately), the FC-120C is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern creators.

Equipped with a four-mode adjustable fan system, the FC-120C ensures efficient cooling with minimal noise. Users can choose between Smart, Full Speed, Low Speed, or Off modes to balance output and noise levels depending on their shooting requirements—delivering maximum flexibility in any environment.

Key specifications

CCT range of 2700K to 7500K

Lightweight, weighing only 1.13 kg

Supports multiple power sources

Four-mode adjustable fan system

Features an FM mount and a Bowens mount adapter

Comes in a custom-designed lightweight EPP carry case

The new Nanlite FC-120C Full-Color LED Spotlight is available now, with a recommended price of $369.00, although it is now available from Nanlite for only $295.20.