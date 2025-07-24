Nanlite introduces two new LED lights for creators who need portable and easy-to-use lighting: the ultra-compact Pico RGBW LED and the stylish Lumo phone ring light.

With simple controls, advanced colour options, and convenient magnetic attachments, the new Pico and Lumo lights from Nanlite make it easy to capture great visuals wherever you are.

Nanlite is expanding its range of lighting solutions for creators on the move with the introduction of two different solutions, LED lights for creators, photographers, and videographers who need versatile lighting in a portable package. The first of those solutions is the Nanlite pico, which looks like so many other LED lights available but is different because it features Nanlite’s advanced Nebula C4 light engine, delivering full RGBW colour control with precise hue adjustments from 0° to 360° and saturation levels from 0% to 100%.

Colour temperature is adjustable from 2700K to 7500K with ±150 green/magenta correction for accurate colour tuning. It achieves reliable colour fidelity, Nanlite says, “with a CRI/TLCI rating of 95 and TM-30 scores of Rf 92 and Rg 99. Additionally, the LED includes 14 built-in lighting effects, simulating scenarios like lightning, fire, and emergency vehicle lights, enhancing creative flexibility for various shooting environments.”

An ultra-compact RGBW LED light designed for creators, photographers, and videographers who need versatile lighting in a portable package, the Nanlite pico is small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket and weighs only 130 grams but provides powerful illumination of up to 4211 lux at 0.3 meters, making it ideal for quick setups and spontaneous creativity.

Operation is simple with pico’s intuitive controls and clear display. The magnetic design makes attaching the included diffuser effortless for soft, flattering light. It also integrates seamlessly with the Nanlink app for wireless control and creative flexibility.

The LED is powered by an internal battery that delivers up to 6.5 hours of continuous use and can be conveniently charged via USB-C. Its built-in magnetic mount and standard tripod thread ensure easy placement in any setup.

The Nanlite pico has a suggested retail price of $34.90.

The second solution introduced by Nanlite is the Nanlite lumo is a portable and stylish phone ring light that combines versatile functionality with elegant design. Available in Mint Blue and Polar Black, lumo is perfect for adding professional-quality lighting to everyday mobile photography, selfies, video calls, and more.

Weighing only 63 grams, lumo is compact and features a foldable design, allowing users to carry it effortlessly. It offers three brightness levels and three adjustable colour temperatures (3200K, 4300K, and 5600K), making it simple to achieve the desired lighting effect for any setting. Operation is straightforward, using just one button. Short presses adjust brightness, while a long press changes colour temperature.

The new LED light lumo delivers high-quality lighting with outstanding colour accuracy, according to Nanlite, achieving an average CRI rating of 97, TLCI rating of 98, and TM-30 scores of Rf 93 and Rg 100. It is equipped with a built-in battery, providing up to 5 hours and 30 minutes of continuous use at its lowest brightness setting. Convenient USB-C charging ensures the LED is always ready when needed.

The lumo is MagSafe-compatible, allowing it to attach quickly and securely to MagSafe-enabled phones or magnetic surfaces. For devices without built-in magnets, the included magnetic ring adapter ensures compatibility with virtually any smartphone.

The Nanlite lumo has a suggested retail price of $39.90.