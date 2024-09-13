With dimensions of 4’×1′ and a thickness of just under 2.35 cm, the new Nanlite PavoSlim 240CL is perfect for applications where space is at a premium.

Designed for professionals working in demanding environments, the new Nanlite PavoSlim 240CL sets a new benchmark for lighting in confined spaces.

Since its introduction, the PavoSlim series has quickly become the go-to lighting solution for professionals seeking high-output performance combined with the durability to handle tough conditions. With its sleek, ultra-thin design, the new PavoSlim 240CL keeps with that goal but is also perfect for applications where space is at a premium, making it ideal for use in small studios, virtual productions, or when hidden lighting is required.

Despite its slim profile, the PavoSlim 240CL boasts a powerful 240W output, delivering an impressive brightness of 21,030 lux at 1 meter. Nanlite says that “the fixture is engineered to provide four times the output of traditional LED mats, all while maintaining its lightweight build at just 3.62 kg.”

Green/magenta adjustments

The new LED utilizes cutting-edge colour mixing technology and offers a CCT range from 2700K to 7500K, with the added advantage of green/magenta adjustments. This allows, according to Nanlite, “for precise colour accuracy and the ability to create specific lighting effects. Users can easily fine-tune the green/magenta balance to seamlessly blend with other light sources. The innovative design of its optical lens ensures perfect light blending, resulting in a smooth, evenly distributed beam.”

With dimensions of 4’×1′ and a thickness of just under 2.35 cm, the PavoSlim 240CL can be effortlessly installed in tight spots, offering lighting professionals new flexibility. Its unique shape enables softer lighting on one side and a harder, more focused output on the other, adapting seamlessly to different lighting scenarios.

A range of control options

The PavoSlim 240CL is crafted from high-quality aluminium alloy, making it not only lightweight but also highly durable. Its advanced heat sink system ensures efficient thermal management, maintaining optimal performance during extended use.

Equipped with a range of control options, including wireless LumenRadio CRMX, onboard controls, remote app control via the Nanlink App, and DMX console compatibility, the PavoSlim 240CL puts users in complete control. In terms of power management, whether on set or on location, the PavoSlim 240CL provides multiple power options, including AC, DC, and V-mount battery compatibility. This flexibility, combined with its ability to hot-swap power sources, ensures that the fixture remains operational in any environment.

Optional accessories like the 5-meter DC extension cable and dual-panel coupler further expand the fixture’s capabilities, making it adaptable to larger setups or elevated lighting needs.

The new Nanlite PavoSlim 240CL RGBWW LED panel will be available in October 2024, with a recommended selling price of $1,750 USD.

Key specifications