The two new members added to the FC family inherit Nanlite’s DNA in point source lighting — lightweight, high output, and seamlessly blending aesthetics, highlighting their design.

Truly mobile solutions for all creators shooting video or photos, in studio or on-the-go, the new NANLITE FC-60B and FC-120B want to change the perception of what entry-level lights can do.

The Nanlite FC-60B and FC-120B, are powerful, ultra-compact, bi-color LED spotlights that run on AC or battery power. They are, NANLITE notes, “highly color-accurate and offer a full suite of advanced features and support multiple wireless control protocols. They are beginner friendly, budget friendly, and production ready.”

The additional USB-PD powering port offers users more flexibility in powering the lights. Combining a wide selection of FM-mount accessories, the FC-60B and FC-120B are truly mobile solutions for all creators shooting video or photos, in studio or on-the-go. Together with the larger FC-300B and FC-500B, the FC-60B and FC-120B form a more complete FC family of affordable high-performance LED lights with style.

AC adapters are included

Both the FC-60B and FC-120B deliver a substantially bright amount of highly color accurate light, considering how compact they are. Their features are not pared-down, they have the same capabilities as our top-of-the-line Forza series LED spotlights. NANLITE claims that “you don’t have to compromise any functionality with the Nanlite FC-Series.”

AC adapters are included to run FC-60B and FC-120B continuously on standard outlets. The FC-60B can run on NP-F batteries, and both can run on V-Mount batteries (batteries sold separately). Both lights also have USB-C ports, which let you power them using USB powerbank batteries and consumer chargers (both sold separately).

Like the FC-500B and FC-300B, the FC-60B and FC-120B also include hard-foam latching cases to protect your gear in storage or transit, and it holds all the included accessories. When you’re capturing images, NANLITE says, “you can be confident your colors will be true with an SSI of 82 (3200K) and 74 (5600K), TCI of average 96 and TLCI of average 98.‌”