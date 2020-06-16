It’s “business as usual”, as G.SKILL continues to maximize performance of its memory kits. Now the company announced a new addition to its Trident Z Royal family, for the latest Intel Z490 platform.

As 32GB memory total capacity becomes the standard for performance PC builds, G.SKILL announces new DDR4-4400 CL17 memory kits with high-capacity 16GB modules, for Intel users.

New computer builds tend to have at least 32GB memory, as it is the new standard for gaming PC and performance PC builds. For some users, 64GB and more may be adequate, but for most uses, 32GB is considered to be ideal. The logic solution for a total capacity of 32GB memory is built around 16GBx2 memory kit configurations – which continues to the the “sweet spot” in terms of price performance -, but it is important to pick the best kit, offering both high-speed and low latency.

G.SKILL has accepted that challenge and is releasing new extreme-speed DDR4 memory kits that push 16GB and 8GB modules up to DDR4-4400 with a low latency of CL17-18-18-38 across the board, under the Trident Z Royal family. Upgrading specifications across all three fronts of memory frequency speed, module capacity, and low memory latency, these specifications are engineered with Samsung B-die ICs and designed for the latest Intel Z490 platform to achieve higher performance for gaming and content creation.

G.SKILL’s milestones

The company continues to try, with every new platform launch, to maximize performance of its memory kits, and we’ve seen it before. In 2017 G.SKILL introduced its new Trident Z RGB memory kit, a DDR4-4266MHz in a 32GB (4x8GB) configuration that appeared just one week after the launch of the 8th Gen Intel Core processors and Z370 chipset motherboards. It set a new milestone as the fastest 32GB RGB memory kit on the market.

In 2019 the company announced new DDR4 32GB modules allowing memory kits up to 256GB in powerful workstations. Although 128GB may be the maximum capacity in many configurations, G.SKILL showed its memory being able to push the performance boundary to DDR4-3200 on current HEDT platforms with up to 8 modules of 32GB for a total of 256GB.

At the time G.SKILL demonstrated that the Trident Z Royal DDR4-3200 CL16 256GB (32GBx8) is validated on the latest X299-based ASUS ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore motherboard and the Intel Core i9-9820X processor.

Achieving CL17 low-latency with DDR4-4400 8GBx2

Now, the company is not going after maximum capacity, instead opting for more speed and lower latency in memory kits that aim to be the choice for most performance PC builds, as G.SKILL recognizes the importance of extreme performance 16GBx2 memory kit configurations. The DDR4-4400 CL17-18-18-38 memory kit with 32GB (16GBx2) capacity added to the Trident Z Royal family is the company’s answer. The screenshot above, provided by G.SKILL, shows memory kit stress testing on the MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS motherboard with an Intel Core i5-10600K processor.

Additionally, the same DDR4-4400 CL17-18-18-38 32GB (16GBx2) memory kit is seen tested on the ASRock Z490 AQUA motherboard and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor in the screenshot above. At the same time, G.SKILL is also lowering the memory latency of 16GB (8GBx2) kits at DDR4-4400 to CL17-18-18-38. As seen in the screenshot below, the memory kit is validated on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII FORMULA motherboard, based on the Intel Z490 chipset, with the Intel Core i9-10900K processor.

These high-speed, low-latency Trident Z Royal memory specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q3 2020.