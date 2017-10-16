Computer memory is an essential element for video editing, and the more memory you have, the better. G.SKILL announced new solutions, including a fast 4x8GB kit running at 4266MHz.

Random Access Memory is never too much for video editing, and the more you’ve, the easier it becomes to move data around. Although frequency alone, or a faster frequency in this case, does not mean you’ll reap any benefits from this new kit, as latency also plays a part in the choice of memory for video editing, the milestone now reached represents an important step forward, suggesting what we may expect to see in the future. Furthermore, G.SKILL also introduced a kit for those creating content with their computers.

G.SKILL is known as a world leader manufacturer of extreme performance memory for gaming, and that’s where this new memory kit makes sense, but as everything is moving faster, it’s only natural that these advancements also reflect in other areas of computing. In fact, the announcement of the Trident Z RGB memory kit boasting DDR4-4266MHz in a 32GB (4x8GB) configuration appears just one week after the launch of the 8th Gen Intel Core processors and Z370 chipset motherboards. G.SKILL felt it made sense to further fine-tune the high-end RGB memory kits to reach even higher levels of overclocking speeds and built the new solution, based on ultra-high performance Samsung B-die DDR4 ICs.

The previous leader in this area was the Trident Z RGB DDR4-4266MHz offering 16GB (2x8GB), also from G.SKILL. Now the company doubles the amount of memory. In combination with the ASUS OptiMem technology, which complements the T-Toplogy layout that uses equalized trace lengths, four-DIMM memory configurations have improved stability and increased frequency headroom. With the availability of this new optimization, G.SKILL is doubling the Trident Z RGB kit capacity to operate at DDR4-4266MHz CL19-23-23-43 32GB (4x8GB) at 1.4V.

This high-end Trident Z RGB memory kit will be available via G.SKILL authorized distribution partners in December 2017. No price announced yet, but it is not going to be cheap!

This new memory kit is just “business as usual” for G.SKILL, as the company tries, with every new platform launch, to maximize performance of its memory kits. In fact, the kit above is not the only one on offer from G.SKILL. The company also introduced an ultra-fast Trident Z memory kit for pure performance seekers. The new kit runs at DDR4-4600MHz CL19-25-25-45 16GB (2x8GB) at 1.5V.

For users with content creation PCs and light workstations, G.SKILL has another solution, without the need to sacrifice memory frequency or capacity: the new DDR4-4200MHz CL19-21-21-41 32GB (4x8GB) at 1.4V memory kit. There is also a high capacity RGB kit, for users looking to max out all the DIMM slots with 16GB modules: a memory kit of DDR4-3733MHz CL17-19-19-41 64GB (4x16GB) at 1.35V.

Last September G.SKILL introduced a new, non-RGB extreme speed DDR4 memory kit, the DDR4-4600MHz CL19, built with hand-selected, high-quality Samsung B-die IC components. At the time the company said that “previously, the speed of DDR4-4600MHz was only achievable under extreme overclocking with liquid nitrogen cooling. Now, designed for extreme speed dual-channel memory operation on the latest Intel X299 high-end desktop platform, G.SKILL is once again raising the limits on DDR4 memory speed to DDR4-4600MHz CL19-23-23-43 at 1.5V, with a total capacity of 16GB (8GBx2).”

Expect to see these memory kits available from November 2017 onwards. G.SKILL has not announced official prices for the new kits.

Was This Post Helpful: