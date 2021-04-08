Pushing boundaries and breaking records, Hyper X is a brand of memory for gamers, but as memory is agnostic, its features can be used by almost anyone who needs speed. Hyper X sets a new world record.

HyperX announced that its HyperX Predator DDR4 memory was used to set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 7156MHz.

A brand of memory for gamers, Hyper X reaches a new level in terms of speed and in doing so sets a new overclocking world record for DDR memory, at 7156MHz. The world record for highest frequency was set by the MSI OC Team in Taiwan using a HyperX 4600MHz Predator DDR4 8G module (part number: HX446C19PB3K2/16) on an MSI MEG Z590I UNIFY motherboard using a 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900KF @ 3.50GHz CPU.

The record breaking frequency is posted on HWBOT, the site for PC enthusiasts looking for news, tips and information on overclocking, benchmarks and competitions. The valid CPU-Z screenshot can be found here. Even without the overcloking now announced, the HyperX Predator DDR4 memory is ideal for many uses. With speeds of up to 4800MHz paired with quick CL12–CL19 timings help your AMD- or Intel-based system power through anything you through at it, and for that reason Predator DDR4 is the choice for overclockers, PC builders, and gamers.

“We are extremely thrilled and humbled to be part of this exemplary DDR4 overclocking achievement,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “Our engineers work continuously to improve higher-speed memory yields to bring faster solutions by pushing boundaries that break performance records and bring best-in-class products to our gaming memory community.”

Reel editing at the highest speed available

Hyper X may be a company whose tagline is “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” but as memory is agnostic, the HyperX Predator DDR4 memory is a solution to consider for anything from work to pure fun. Boost your frame rate, keep your streams broadcasting smooth, and plow through your highlight reel editing at the highest speed available. The memory is available in single module capacities of 8GB–32GB and kits of 2, 4, and 8 with capacities of 16GB–256GB.

Predator DDR4 is Intel XMP certified with profiles that are optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets – just select the hand-tuned profile in your BIOS and you’re ready to go. 100-percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty and over 30 years of expertise, dependable Predator DDR4 gives you the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind. Hyper X memory modules are also compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets.

The new record is, as expected, a record to be broken, as companies continue to push the technology forward. ProVideo Coalition published back in October 2019 the news about what was at the time a world record: Corsair announced then that its new Vengeance LPX DDR memory, was the first commercially available high-frequency DRAM to break the 5,000MHz barrier… and it was not even overclocked. The record set by HyperX refers to overclocked memory, but a new goal is set for next-gen memory.