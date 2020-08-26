Frame.io, the world’s leading video review and collaboration platform, today announced the launch of Frame.io v3.7 equipped with all new updates that deliver speed, precision and security.

The release of Frame.io 3.7 is also the official launch of the Frame.io Transfer App, which lets users upload and download large files, entire folders—or entire projects—effortlessly, with a single click.

Emery Wells, the Co-Founder and CEO of Frame.io writes in a blog post that “we’re living in a rapidly changing world and we’ve heard from many of you that Frame.io has become more important than ever to keeping your work moving. Today, I’m excited to share Frame.io 3.7, which has some phenomenal updates for everyone.”

So, there you have it, said by the original source. Frame.io 3.7 is here, and the new version comes equipped with all new updates that : deliver speed, precision and security, to make using the world’s leading video review and collaboration platform, Frame.io, even more user-friendly. The full version of the high-speed file sharing app, Frame.io Transfer, offers more customizable control over how users move creative assets.

Frame.io Transfer is you control center for effortlessly moving creative assets. It now lets users upload and download large files, entire folders—or entire projects—effortlessly, with a single click. Use Transfer to monitor progress updates, prioritize transfer job order, and configure bandwidth for even more flexibility.

Some of the highlights in the new version

Desktop Notifications can be turned on to alert users when a transfer has been completed or interrupted. Configurable overwrite behavior handles duplicate files, while xxHash checksums ensure the accuracy of a transfer. Plus, when download permissions are enabled, recipients of Public Share Links can even download assets via Transfer without having to log in.

Finally, creatives can configure upload and download rates using Frame.io’s new bandwidth allocation panel, so they can optimize for speed, or multitask more easily while transfers are in progress. Here are key features of Frame.io 3.7:

Final Cut Pro X Workflow Extension Delivers Power and Flexibility for Remote Workflows

Frame.io’s Final Cut Pro X Workflow Extension is second to none, and with Frame.io v3.7 and Apple’s latest release of Final Cut 10.4.9, there are new features to make workflows—especially for distributed teams—even more powerful and flexible.

New proxy media tools make it faster and easier to move and share media. Use H.264 in addition to ProRes to generate proxy files, and view them in a variety of resolutions and sizes. Easily download clips in the background by dragging them from the Frame.io extension directly into Final Cut.

Further optimizing workflows for speed and efficiency, users can now add relevant keywords, rename clips, sort them between Events, or cut them straight into the timeline while the files are downloading. For power users with many folders, Frame.io Transfer enables batch downloads of Proxy Media within the folder structure. For users who are color grading or mastering projects in Final Cut, simply import original camera files and relink them to the proxies from Frame.io.

Seamless HDR Playback Coming to an iOS Device Near You

HDR is the new delivery standard, offering a wider range of image contrast, color, and clarity. To support filmmakers in making the leap, Frame.io now supports HDR playback on all HDR-compatible iOS devices, enabling more accurate color matching and grading capabilities—perfect for creatives on the move or those working remotely.

A seamless and lifelike review experience, users can now upload PQ files in 2020 or P3 colorspace in any codec they prefer, and Frame.io will create a 4K 10-bit HEVC proxy that will play back on supported iOS devices. Frame.io will also tone map to SDR formats in legacy iOS devices. Users can AirPlay content to any HDR 10-compatible display for an even larger, higher quality and more vibrant viewing experience.

Protect Your Content with Enterprise Admin Controls

New for enterprise account holders, Admin controls let account owners and administrators set up safeguards that protect content and control viewing, downloading, and sharing permissions. These new features let users customize security settings for a wide range of workflows and users across your organization, including:

Internal Watermark ID : Admins can now set internal watermarking configurations and manage watermark templates on a per-team basis to prevent unauthorized users from capturing or distributing unwatermarked assets.

: Admins can now set internal watermarking configurations and manage watermark templates on a per-team basis to prevent unauthorized users from capturing or distributing unwatermarked assets. Template Modification on Watermark ID : Share Link creators can now adjust the position, text color and opacity of a Watermark ID template so as not to interfere with viewing content; the best of both worlds.

: Share Link creators can now adjust the position, text color and opacity of a Watermark ID template so as not to interfere with viewing content; the best of both worlds. Role-based permissions: Select which roles in your account can view, share or download unwatermarked assets.

iOS Player Control Improvements

Optimize the Frame.io mobile experience with improved responsiveness and increased precision to make navigating through projects and leaving feedback easier—from wherever you are. Improvements include: