Puget Systems has partnered with organizations to support VP and high-end VFX education and awareness at NAB and is also providing custom workstations for Adobe and Maxon.

Puget Systems will be at 2022 NAB Show to share its aggressive new strategy to support high-end Virtual Production workflows, and the optimal workstation hardware required for studios.

Puget Systems announces partnership with Vū to drive standardization of computing hardware for Virtual Production. During NAB 2022, Puget Systems workstations will be powering Vū’s virtual production demonstrations and LED wall displays in their NAB booths #C6746 on the NAB 2022 Main Stage in the Central Lobby. The official NAB 2022 keynote presentations will be delivered on the primary speaker stage using a massive, 100 foot wide x 20 feet tall Vū LED Volume and powered by Puget Systems workstations. It will be the largest of its kind at NAB 2022.

This strategic partnership is just part of the plan for Puget Systems at the NAB Show. The company will use the event to share its aggressive new strategy to support high-end virtual production workflows, and designed to help virtual production and post production studio executives discern the optimal workstation hardware required – down to the component level – to support their virtual production and high end VFX workflows through 2022 and beyond.

The team from Puget Systems will be on hand at NAB 2022 in their booth #N6616 in the North Hall of the LVCC to meet with studio executives, customers and partners to evaluate their virtual production workflow requirements, and to demonstrate their newest family of Virtual Production workstations specifically designed to exceed the stringent performance requirements of virtual production environments and applications, including Unreal Engine.

High-end VFX education at NAB

Puget Systems workstations will be used to powering LED volumes and the “Unreal Ride” by Vū, a technology company specializing in virtual production based in Tampa, FL. Besides the standardization goals, the two companies have also entered into an agreement naming Puget Systems as the preferred workstations provider for the entire Vū network across the country.

Separately, Puget Systems has teamed up with several partners, including Adobe and Maxon, to provide the high-end workstation power required to run a variety of demonstrations throughout the course of NAB. Puget Systems has also partnered with a number of organizations to support virtual production and high-end VFX education and awareness at NAB, including its sponsorship of two NAB-hosted workshops in the Post Production World series:

Embracing The Future: The Editor’s Role in Virtual Production, led by Noah Kadner, Virtual Production Editor at American Cinematographer magazine and author of the Virtual Production Field Guide for Epic Games. Noah will also be giving a presentation and fielding questions from attendees at the Puget Systems booth #N6616 immediately following the workshop. For more information or to attend this workshop, please visit here.

Getting Started with Deepfakes, led by Corridor Digital’s own Niko Pueringer. In his presentation, Niko will lay out their recent foray into deepfakes, and how the technology has grown and become more accessible. For more information or to attend this workshop, please visit here.

New Puget Labs Virtual production report

Puget Systems also announced it has released its highly sought-after Puget Labs Recommended Systems for Virtual Production report. In this detailed report, technicians from Puget Labs detail key data that studio executives and virtual production artists need to discern the optimal hardware configurations required for complex, real-time, processing intensive virtual production environments – everything from recommendations on what CPU and GPU is best for virtual production, to application-specific recommendations based on users’ needs for motion capture, green screen or LED wall volume applications.

Understanding the demands of each of these platforms at the component level is critical in designing workstations for optimal virtual production system performance. During NAB 2022, Puget Systems will be sharing with attendees key learnings from its extensive research and benchmarking, as well as providing demonstrations of its newly designed custom virtual production workstations.

To review the detailed recommendations, please visit the Puget Systems Recommended Systems report here.