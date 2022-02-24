Puget Systems announced it has updated its newest family of custom workstations based on the 12th Gen Intel Core Processor with newer, faster DDR5 memory.

Puget Systems based on 12th Gen Intel Core Processors gained a 20% to nearly 50% performance improvement over the previous processors. Now they get an extra 10% performance boost on top.

Content creators using Puget Systems workstations with Intel processors saw their workflows getting faster last year, when Intel launched its 12th Gen processors. In fact, according to Puget Systems tests, the 12th Gen Intel Core Processors perform extremely well in intensive content creation applications, such as Adobe Adobe Premiere Pro, where it delivers anywhere from a 20% to nearly 50% performance improvement over the previous 11th Gen processors.

Now, Puget Systems announces that its newest workstations boost performance with combination of 12th Gen Intel Core Processor and faster DDR5 memory, and that it is offers measurable performance gains for content creators. This means that by changing memory, if you already have a workstation with 12th Gen processors and a motherboard compatible with DDR5, you get better results from your hardware, for anything from post-production to Virtual Production.

With the addition of the latest DDR5 memory to these workstation configurations, Puget Systems Labs testing has found significant additional boosts in performance for these industry-popular content creation platforms. Based on extensive testing, Puget Systems Labs found the new Core Workstations populated with the new DDR5 memory provided an additional 10% performance boost on top of the performance gains achieved by the 12th Gen Intel Core Processor.

Incread reliability and memory capacity

There are a number of areas of advancements that contribute to DDR5 memory performance improvements over previous generations, including:

Higher clock frequencies: Intel’s Core i9 12900K officially supports DDR4 speeds up to 3200 MT/s while it can handle DDR5 at up to 4800 MT/s;

Increased reliability: DDR5 has a new feature called On-die ECC (error checking and correcting) which protects data integrity inside each memory chip. This is a nice addition, but it is not a replacement for full ECC memory in servers and mission-critical systems because it cannot monitor for or fix errors that happen to data in transit over the memory bus;

Increased memory capacity: This may not be seen on the market for a while, but DDR5 has double the number of memory banks which will allow for more memory per module when manufacturers want to offer larger capacities;

Less power hungry: DDR5 has a base operating voltage of 1.1V versus 1.2V for DDR4, though high performance modules from both generations often demand more power;

Onboard voltage regulation: With DDR5, voltage regulation is handled on each memory module instead of on the motherboard. This reduces motherboard complexity and cost slightly, but that shift means more complex and costly memory modules instead.

