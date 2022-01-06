Puget Systems announced it has completed extensive testing of the new 12th Gen Intel Core Processor and is launching a new family of custom workstations based on the chipset.

Able to deliver, in Premiere Pro, up to 50% performance improvement over the previous 11th Gen processors, the 12th Gen Intel Core Processor is now inside the new workstations from Puget Systems.

Announced last fall to much industry fanfare, the 12th Gen Intel Core Processors perform extremely well in intensive content creation applications, so Puget Systems started extensive testing to fully understand the potential of the new chipset for content creation. The result is a new family of custom workstations based on the new Intel processor.

During the extensive testing phase Puget Systems discovered that the newest 12th Gen Intel Core Processor works rather well with Adobe Adobe Premiere Pro, where it delivers anywhere from a 20% to nearly 50% performance improvement over the previous 11th Gen processors.

Additionally, and based on Puget Systems Labs findings with the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, Puget Systems has updated its Recommended Systems Hardware lists to reflect the results of extensive testing across multiple categories of content creation, including Post Production, Virtual Production, Rendering, 3D Design and Animation, and Photo Editing. More information on Puget Systems Recommended Systems Hardware can be found here.

Pricing and availability

The new 12th Gen Intel Core processors represent a new generation of processors from Intel, with unprecedented new performance hybrid architecture that offers a unique combination of Performance and Efficient-cores (P-core and E-core) for real-world performance that is intuitively scaled and ideally suited for processor-intensive post production applications.

The Performance-core is Intel’s highest performing CPU core to date and is designed to maximize single-thread performance and responsiveness for compute intensive workloads. The Efficient-core delivers multithreaded performance for tasks that can run in parallel (like image rendering), along with efficient offload of background tasks for modern multitasking.

Puget Systems custom Core Workstations with the new 12th Gen Intel Core processor series are available for immediate configuration for a wide range of applications. To learn more or to speak with one of the technology consultants at Puget Systems, visit the company’s website.