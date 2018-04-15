NAB 2018: MEVO 4K Camera – Livestream Like A Pro

At NAB 2018: Vimeo came to the convention to show off a new little camera called the MEVO which is capable of some very astonishing features when paired with their app. This is all about live video streaming in Full HD 1080p to supported platforms or record in stunning 4K to a Micro SD card. Think of a three-camera production out of one single small 4K camera called the MEVO. One can use their smartphone or tablet to choose shots to cut to during their live stream or they can let the app figure out the edits on its own. This is one of those things you need to see in person. Check out the video below.

Manufacturer Livestream

Packaged Quantity 1 Mevo Plus Camera,

Limited Warranty 1 year,

Mobile Requirements iOS 10 or higher, Android 6.0 or higher*

Sensor Sony® 4K Sensor,

Processor & Encoder (SoC) Ambarella A9SE,

Sensor Resolution 12.4 Megapixels,

Capture Resolution 4K – 3840 x 2160 pixels,

Aspect Ratio 16:9,

Frame Rate 30fps,

Microphone Type Dual analog MEMS high signal-to-noise ratio (65 dB) matched,

Codec 8kHz -192kHz 8/10/12 bits