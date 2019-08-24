The world’s very first laptops equipped with 10th Gen Intel 6-core processor come from MSI. The company will debut the new models at the IFA exhibition from September 6th to 11th.

As creative devices and software continue to improve, heavy computing ability has become a crucial function for creators. We’ve seen it in happen with laptops and desktops from different companies, and now it’s time for MSI, always striving to create breakthrough technologies and achieve innovative excellence, to introduce the Prestige and Modern series. Outfitted with the latest processor, the Prestige series, says the company, “are the world’s first laptops powered by a 10th Gen Intel 6-core CPU and deliver at least 50% faster performance for a more fluid creative workflow, especially during multi-threaded processing.”

Fast data processing performance is among the top criteria that professional and amateur creators look for in today’s market. With the new 10th Gen Intel Core™ i7 processor, Prestige’s users can now simultaneously open and process multiple computer programs, enabling creators to use 2D or 3D software with ease, making these the most ideal laptops for creative individuals such as YouTubers, photographers, animators and composers.

Prestige series has TruePixel display

Performance with editing software such as Photoshop “is accelerated up to 40%, compared to its predecessor while using a certain filter”, according to MSI, while using Premiere, with the latest powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16 Series graphics, the Prestige series gives an effortless rendering process and with 4K video previews, and Prestige 15 can provide boost speeds up to four times faster.

The industry pioneering Prestige 14 and 15, feature not only the most powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor but also True Pixel display. Designed for professionals, MSI’s True Pixel display, features a 4K UHD resolution, True Color calibration for more precise color, 100% AdobeRGB wide color gamut to better represent the full range of colors, as well as guarantee industry-leading Delta-E<2 color accuracy, achieving true-to-life color display. All True Pixel displays are also CalMAN verified for the most accurate and precise visual representation, adds MSI.

Ergonomic design

The Prestige series offers heavyweight performance and lightweight portability. All the latest technology fits perfectly in a slim and compact sandblasted aluminum chassis, the Prestige 14 and 15 incredibly weigh only 1.2kg and 1.6kg respectively. To provide the best creating experience, MSI puts itself in the creator’s shoes, taking the desires of users into account during the design process. The Prestige 14 and 15 are developed according to a precise ergonomic design, including an elevated keyboard and the 1.5mm longer key travel distance to provide better feedback. In addition to that, the screen can be laid to 180-degree flat for presenting works.

Cases come in a variety of color options to fit into the lifestyles of a wide range of individuals. Living up to its name, the Prestige series embodies the essence of the elite, and it is the result of meticulous design. The carbon grey chassis of Prestige 14 and 15 are festooned with stunning blue diamond-cut trimmings along the side, representing the spirit of minimalist creators while reflecting the competence of business users. A white chassis is coming soon, says MSI.

Prestige 15 has 16 hours of battery live

Laptop users and creators are not merely attracted to computer processing power and screen size. MSI designed the Prestige series to be a clear winner in the untethered creativity race. The new battery design of Prestige 15 allows up to an incredible 16 hours of battery life, while Prestige 14 also gives up to 10 hours, according to MSI, allowing users to indulge in non-stop productivity for an entire day without requiring a charger.

In terms of connections, the Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 both come with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, accelerated by the 10th Gen Intel core processor, enabling the most versatile port for fast data transfer. The Prestige series are also equipped with up to Wi-Fi 6, supporting 3 times faster wireless connectivity than the previous standard.

For those who are in pursuit of a livelier lifestyle, the stylish Modern 14, which aims for effortless mobility, is the best choice. The 14-inch Modern 14 compact metallic chassis weighs only 1.19kg, but is still able to offer the power and fully equipped input and output interface. Furthermore, The Modern 14 can also provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The long battery runtime lets users focus solely on their craft, undisturbed and uninterrupted.

