Polymotion Chat now comes in three versions, Polymotion Chat Studio, Polymotion Chat Broadcast and Polymotion Chat Pro, offering a range of options for live events and broadcast.

Polymotion Chat is an innovative solution that uses a specially-developed computer vision engine to track subjects using PTZ cameras or robotic pan/tilt heads. The system is always available and provides reliable and consistent shots, allowing, at the entry-level, non-video professionals to focus on getting their message across without worrying about camera control, and at the high end enabling increased studio automation and single operators to manage multiple cameras in socially distanced working environments.

This month, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon Group companym announced that it has revamped its innovative Polymotion Chat automated camera control software to provide new tiered access points to its ground-breaking technology. MRMC is on the front line of imaging innovation and the company designs manufactures and assembles robotic rigs, pan-tilt and multi-axis robotic heads and tracking technologies. MRMC’s robotic and software solutions are used all over the world by film studios, sports broadcasters, football leagues and more.

The upgrade now announced provides a range of options covering use cases from the live events sector up to national broadcasters, and between 1 to 6 camera operation. Alongside two products aimed at high-end users, Polymotion Chat Studio and Polymotion Chat Broadcast, the new Polymotion Chat Pro will open up the technology to a whole new range of users in the live events, corporate, education, and House of Worship markets.

Polymotion Chat is a more sophisticated solution to the problems of using automation to track studio presenters and guests than the facial tracking systems typically deployed. The Polymotion Chat computer vision engine detects limbs and builds a virtual stick model to track the onscreen talent, allowing the system to deal with people turning their back on the camera, occlusion, and ensuring that the system doesn’t get confused by other faces.

Polymotion Chat Studio is aimed at studios, live production, and larger corporate productions, and features an easy-to-use interface that provides support for MRMC and third-party robotic heads (including PTZ cameras) from most vendors, including Sony, Panasonic, Birddog, and more.

The system supports from 1-6 cameras and adds an advanced tracking and framing capability that allows it to track multiple people across multiple cameras. It can be used either as a fully autonomous system with no operator or for projects where one operator needs to control multiple cameras and the system makes sure the shot is ready for the operator to make minor changes as required. Facial recognition allows for automated presets to be used depending on the presenter.

“Polymotion Chat Pro brings sophisticated tracking technology into the reach of a whole new range of users, allowing the corporate, live events, education, and House of Worship sectors cost-effective access to world-leading camera automation,” comments Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC. “As the system is automated it allows non-video professionals to focus on their content, rather than having to worry about staffing levels and ensuring that cameras are being controlled effectively.”

Polymotion Chat Broadcast is aimed at Tier 1 and Tier 2 broadcasters and adds presenter profiles, advanced integration into studio automation systems, scene recognition, and advanced sequencing for executing pre-defined camera moves. It enables broadcasters to run studio-based programmes in a socially distanced manner with minimal staff and contact with the on-screen presenters.

“Broadcasters and professional users all over the world are facing the increasing challenges of producing more content with less, with the importance of maintaining schedules in the face of socially-distanced production protocols throwing workflows into stark relief,” comments Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC. “By providing advanced automation tools that faithfully replicate the naturalistic moves and skilled awareness of experienced camera operators, Polymotion Chat dramatically increases production efficiencies and allows a single operator to run multiple cameras in a Covid-secure manner.”