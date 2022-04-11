ILoveUMan from Alex Manning on Vimeo.

Welcome to another episode of the Art of the Frame podcast! This week Scott talks with Alex Manning about a rather interesting position in the industry, movie trailer editing. Alex has cut trailers across action, horror & comedy genres including for the films “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”, “Star Trek into Darkness”, “Paranormal Activity”, “Napoleon Dynamite” & “I Love You Man.” Enjoy the episode!

