Motion Impossible, the specialist in production-proven robotic camera dollies and stabilisation solutions, will return to Amsterdam to showcase the latest in motion control.

The next generation of motion control, designed to make the most complex camera control setups work as seamlessly as possible, will be on display at IBC2023, in Amsterdam, courtesy of Motion Impossible.

Set up in August 2014 by award-winning camera operator Rob Drewett and product design engineer Andy Nancollis, Motion Impossible is a Bristol-based remote camera dolly & stabiliser manufacturer, developers of the groundbreaking AGITO and M-Series remote dolly systems offering the perfect solutions for moving and stabilising cameras in broadcast, film and VR.

Motion Impossible’s team has grown since it was created almost a decade ago and expanded across the globe, now consisting of experienced film technicians, engineers and remote vehicle fanatics, bringing the power of robotics to the hands of the creatives. This return to Amsterdam serves to showcase the latest in motion control. Most significant for this year’s IBC show will be the introduction of a new version of industry-leading modular robotic camera dolly, AGITO.

In fact, the new AGITO will be the focal point of stand 12.G48, where the team from Motion Impossible will be demonstrating its new user-driven features that act as proof points to the company’s commitment to innovation in its research and development. These features represent, according to the company, “the next generation of motion control that makes the most complex camera control setups work as seamlessly as possible, whether it’s for significant sporting events, entertainment and studio productions, or film and high-end television.”

Motion Impossible at IBC

Alongside the new version of the AGITO, Motion Impossible will be introducing new firmware for the range that adds multi-path capability with AGITO Magtrax and supports up to three different routes to choose from on the fly. It will also show two new products as part of its technical showcase at IBC: AGITO Commander and AGITO Sonar.

AGITO Commander is the brand-new centralised software-based application and infrastructure that enables users to control up to three different AGITOs in either Trax or SkyTrax configurations from a single command station.

And AGITO Sonar enables camera operators to work safely beyond a line of sight or in environments with dynamic assets. It features built-in proximity detection and avoidance that stops the AGITO if there is a high probability of colliding with the talent or anything else in a studio. AGITO Sonar and AGITO Commander can be used together for non-line of site operations using both forward and reverse full HD camera streams.

Talking about Motion Impossible’s relationship with IBC, CEO and co-founder Rob Drewett said ‘going back to the show this year is exciting for me and for the company. We’ve come a long way from making our way into the show and managing to blag ourselves a free stand in 2018. I’m of course looking forward to showing the broadcast industry how much we’ve grown as a company, but most importantly, introducing the industry to the new generation of AGITO. It’s going to be an exciting one, for sure.’

Motion Impossible will be exhibiting at IBC2023, showcasing these latest innovations on stand 12.G48, between Sep 15 – 18th.