Motion Impossible’s ground-breaking AGITO remote control modular dolly is rapidly growing in notoriety around the globe and because of that the company launches the AGITO Academy.

Last May ProVideo Coalition revealed that Motion Impossible’s Virtual Production Suite, which can be used both for production and remote training, had been awarded an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. “We are very grateful and delighted to have been awarded this grant by Epic Games,” said Rob Drewett, Motion Impossible CEO and Co-Founder Drewett. “Unreal Engine is an extremely powerful tool. By being able to simulate the real world AGITO performance in the virtual one we can introduce more people to its capabilities. Helping them to understand just what degree of versatility, flexibility, and speed AGITO can bring to moving cameras on set.”

We noted then that the MI Virtual Production Suite (VPS) can be used for remote training and familiarisation of the control surface, allowing the company to build a training platform that accurately simulates the dynamics and ballistics of the AGITO platform in the virtual world, widening the user base of skilled operators trained on the platform. Now, as a result of the growing interest to operate the AGITO, Motion Impossible announces the launch of the AGITO Academy, which will offer training to operators globally.

Designed for operators of all abilities, AGITO Academy offers a dedicated training program to gain hands-on experience with this remote and modular dolly system that is revolutionizing the world during live events and on sets. The AGITO features multiple configurations, allowing smooth motion from slow, precise dolly movement to high-speed tracked operation, all within one highly portable solution. The training will allow operators to unlock all the possibilities the AGITO can offer — from an in-depth look into its setup, operational configuration, and different mounts, to its modularity, from the simple and fast-changing of its drive ends to its configuration for free-roaming operation in Sports mode, or precision movement on rails in Trax mode.

Two levels of training

AGITO Academy offers two levels of training: Standard and Advanced. The ‘Standard Operator Mode’ offers training for the normal operating state for the AGITO, with the system running at a maximum of 1400rpm (Monster Wheels: 14.7mph/23.6kph) or 800rpm with Tower its attached. After demonstrating comprehensive understanding and driving aptitude of the AGITO in Sports configuration, the Advanced Operator Mode training provides attendees a unique operator Pin code that unlocks the firmware to 2500rpm (26.4mph/42.4kph).

“We are thrilled to be announcing the AGITO Academy and with it to be expanding the community of AGITO operators who are excited about new ways of capturing shots and of unleashing their creativity,” comments Rob Drewett, Motion Impossible CEO and Co-Founder.”

Motion Impossible was set up in August 2014 by BAFTA award-winning Cameraman Rob Drewett and Product Design Engineer Andy Nancollis. The team has since grown, now consisting of film tech lovers, experienced engineers and remote vehicle fanatics, a perfect crew for creating new and exciting ways for you to shoot film, TV and 360° VR. The company always has new products in development and is always finding innovative ways to shoot stunning footage and to problem-solve, so that, at the end of the day, your task becomes easier, quicker and more cost-effective.

One example of AGITO’s potential is the shoot of Taylor Swift’s Folklore. A mix between documentary film and live performance, Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is a 106-minute long movie that was a challenge to shoot. Due to the challenges of the shoot, with the team working in tight spaces and under Covid-19 restrictions, AGITO Trax was used extensively in the production. ProVideo Coalition shared with its readers, last January, how it was made.