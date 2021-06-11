The leading wide-aperture lenses manufacturer in China, Zhong Yi Optics, has expanded its family of fast lenses with another version of its popular Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95.

Zhong Yi Optics has launched the first ever 50mm f/0.95 prime lens for L-mount full frame cameras. The new lens, which is a good option for videographers, is available now and has a retail price of $799.

Zhong Yi Optics is all about wide-aperture lenses, offering users extremely shallow depth of field and soft and enticing bokeh. The Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 lens is like a signature lens for the company, with versions for of Sony FE, Canon R, Nikon Z and Leica M mounts currently available. Now the company expands the lineup – or family – with a version of the 50mm f/0.95 prime lens for L-mount full frame cameras.

The L-mount Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 is, according to Zhong Yi Optics, the first ever f/0.95 lens for L mount camera users in the market. Designed for the full-frame mirrorless system, the new lens is compatible with Sigma FP, Panasonic S1 and S1H, Leica SL, SL2, supporting the complete line of L-mount cameras.

Zhong Yi Optics says that “an enchanting and dreamy ambience can be created with our 50mm f/0.95 at its maximum aperture. Being one of the faster lenses in the market, shallow depth of field enables a perfect separation of main subject and background. Soft and enticing bokeh can be formed in this picture, adding additional romantic sense to the picture. 9-round iris design allows the perfect round-shape bokeh that all photographers wished.”

Excels in night photography

The prime lens design features an optics formula based on 11 elements in 8 groups that greatly improves the image quality, “bringing high definition and contrast even at wide open aperture. The extra-low dispersion element successfully reduces the color fringing and chromatic aberrations. The color rendered is also vividly close to human eye’s capture.”

Due to its wide aperture, the lens is ideal for any low light and night environment, making it the best match for your shooting. Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 can reproduce light sources consistently over the entire frame, without the presence of spiky coma flare, says the company, adding that “the f/0.95 fast aperture also excels in night photography. Photographers can capture charming moments at night with ease with the Mitakon Speedmaster.”

Designed with video capture in mind

The Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 is a premium built lens. Metal with delicate workmanship enable high durability as well as excellent operability to photographers. A solid feel of precision in hand is given by an evenly scaled aperture control ring and clear markings on the lenses’ bodies.

The lens is designed with video capture in mind. Videographers can take advantage of the de-clicked aperture ring for smooth transition of exposure control, while the close-to-360-degree long focus throw allows great precision in adjustment of focus point. With a 67mm popular filter thread size, screw-in photography filters can be fit in with ease.

The new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 for L mount is available now on Zhong Yi Optics’ official website (https://zyoptics.net/) and other authorized resellers. The US retail price is $799.