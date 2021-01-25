A specialist in fast-aperture lenses, Chinese manufacturer ZY Optics continues to expand its line-up of luminous lenses, with a new 50mm following the introduction of versions for Sony E, Canon RF and Nikon Z.

ZY Optics announced the company’s new product: the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 lens in Leica M mount, compatible with Nikon Z and Sony FE cameras, with and autofocus adapter.

Compatible with third-party AF adapters (including Megadap MTZ11 / Techart TZM-01 / LM-EA7), the new Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 lens for Leica M mount introduces to Leica users the popular Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 line-up. According to ZY Optics, the lens is specially redesigned to work well with Leica M camera systems and supports rangefinder coupling for focus assistance.

Designed to be the ultimate lens when light levels are low, the lens also gives users great control over depth of field. On the one hand, its f/0.95 maximum aperture makes the lens one of the fastest lens in the market for Leica cameras; furthermore, the shallow depth of field endows pictures with an enchanting and dreamy ambience, with the main character perfectly separated from the background.

ZY Optics, the Chinese manufacturer behind the lens adds that the “soft and enticing bokeh can be formed in this picture, adding additional romantic sense to the picture. Its 9 rounded blades aperture creates a soft and perfectly circular bokeh that all photographers are craving for. “

A lens for night photography

The company claims that this version offers superior image quality, adding that “compared to the Nikon Z/ Canon RF/ Sony FE version, the image is further improved by the new 11 elements in 8 groups optics formula, bringing high definitions and sharpness even at wide open aperture. Color fringing and chromatic aberration are greatly suppressed thanks to the addition of extra-low dispersion elements.”

The color rendered is also carefully calibrated to manifest a greater contrast on Leica cameras, continues ZY Optics, noting that “unlike other f/0.95 lenses where the sharpness is only optimized at certain distances, the new Mitakon 50mm has an outstanding sharpness at both portrait distances as well as infinity, making it one of the most versatile 50mm lens in the market.”

Leica photographers looking for a solution for night photography should check the Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 lens. The ultra-wide f/0.95 aperture is tailor-made for night photography. ZY Optics claims that “with the improved sharpness and coma correction, the new Speedmaster outperforms any 50mm lenses in the market in the genre of night photography. “

Autofocus with an adapter

The lens offers full support of Leica cameras’ rangefinder coupling focusing system, which is a unique feature of Leica cameras. ZY Optics says the new Speedmaster is designed to perfectly support the rangefinder system of the Leica cameras to achieve a more accurate, convenient, and quicker focusing performance through the camera’s viewfinder. More precise control of manual lens shooting is not impossible now.

Although the lens has manual focus, autofocus can be achieved with third party adapters. ZY Optics says that this hybrid focusing performance can now be enjoyed by users of Nikon Z and Sony E mount cameras. All that is needed is an automatic adapter, of which there are some available in the market. An adapter allows to turn Leica M-mount manual lenses into autofocus. Users can now take advantage of the short-flange distance of Leica M mount and experience a new focus performance with these AF adapters. Both Megadap MTZ11 and Techart TZM-01/LM-EA7 are supported. The adapters can support AF-S, AF-C, AF-F and face/eye detection with IBIS of the cameras, making focusing with f/0.95 as painless as ever.

The lens is available in two colors, matte black and silver, to best match with the different Leica cameras. With an impeccable finishing, revealing a delicate and durable metallic exterior like all other Mitakon lenses, it offers a solid feel of precision thanks to its smooth aperture control ring and engraved markings on the lens body. The lens will be shipped with a specially designed black leather box.

The new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 for Leica M mount is available to order on ZY Optics official website and other authorized resellers. It is available to ship. The suggested retail price (ex-VAT) in US is $799 and it varies from country to country.