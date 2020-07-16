The world may be going mirrorless, but some companies still believe DSLRs deserve some love. ZY Optics has a new lens that is only for Canon DSLRs. It’s impossible to make it for Nikon, says the company.

It’s the world’s only f/0.95 lens designed for DSLR systems in production, says ZY Optics to introduce its newest lens: the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95, specially designed for Canon EF cameras.

Do you need a nifty fifty with a luminous aperture of f/0.95? Then, if you’re the owner of a Canon DSLR with an EF mount – you’ve one, the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95, announced as the world’s only f/0.95 lens designed for DSLR systems in production. In fact, as far as I understand from looking at the lens and specifications, nothing stops you from using it with an older Canon SLR, with EF mount but not digital. That’s something I would like to pair with my old EOS 5 or EOS 10, or any older model SLR I still have around, just for the fun of trying it.

The, let me call it, retro design of the lens makes it ideal to pair with older cameras, and older Nikon’s come to mind too, but there is no chance ZY Optics will make a version of the lens for Nikon SLRs or DSLRs, for one simple reason: due to the large size of the rear element, the new 50mm f/0.95 lens cannot be made into Nikon version unfortunately.

The technical limitation makes one thing clear: Canon was looking forward when they moved from the FD mount to the larger diameter EF, which, after all, is the same diameter as Canon’s RF mount for mirrorless. Imagine, three decades ago Canon started to prepare for mirrorless…

50mm f/0.95 for mirrorless cameras

Now, Nikon users have a lens for them if they are on the new Z system. This because ZY Optics has been very active releasing f/0.95 lenses for different mirrorless camera systems. In fact, a mirrorless design of the 50mm f/0.95 (III) had been released in 2019 and is available in Sony FE, Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts, for $799. The optical design of the 50mm lens now announced is different and that’s the reason why it is only for DSLRs… Canon EF mount cameras, to be more precise.

Let’s move on to the information available from ZY Optics. Offering a natural 50mm perspective along with an ultra-fast f/0.95 maximum aperture, the Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 is a compact prime characterized by its bright f/0.95 aperture to suit working in low-light conditions. It also affords a great degree of control over depth-of-field for isolating subjects from the background and producing selective focus effects.

82mm filter and 11 blade diaphragm

A carefully-designed 12 elements in 6 groups optics system with 1pc of HRI (High Refractive Index) & 5pcs of UD (Ultra-low dispersion) elements successfully minimizes the chromatic aberrations and delivers exceptional image quality.

According to ZY Optics, “an eleven-blade diaphragm helps to produce a softly diffused out-of-focus rendering (bokeh). The enclosure of the lens is made of metal to strengthen its durability. A 82mm filter thread is equipped for mounting screw-in filters easily.“

The Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 Canon EF is now available to ship and purchase at ZY Optics official website. The recommended retail price (before tax) is $799.

ZY Optics or the Shenyang Zhongyi Optical & Electronic Co., Ltd was established in 1984 as a joint venture company with a Japanese investor. The company is a China leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial optical solutions. On the company’s website you can read that “ZhongYi is providing optical elements for industrial as well as distributing its unique and truly high performance lens products to consumers worldwide under the Zhongyi and Mitakon brands. We are one of the leading brand in China. This year, we have expanded our ever growing distribution network in over 30 countries.”