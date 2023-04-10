Optimized for mobile and designed for videographers, editors, producers and archivists, MiMojo provides the easiest way to send and receive mobile video for professional workflows and ROI.

Announced as the easy way to send and receive mobile video professionally, MiMojo makes its debut at the 2023 Broadcast Education Alliance Conference (BEA) and NAB in Las Vegas next week.

Developed by seasoned media tech founder and mobile journalist, Mick Reed (Clippn), MiMojo is a new iOS app designed to streamline the process of sending and receiving mobile video files for videographers, editors, producers and archivists. The new app is making its debut at the 2023 Broadcast Education Alliance Conference (BEA) and National Association of Broadcasters Convention (NAB) in Las Vegas next week.

Designed to integrate with other platforms for limitless workflow options and compatibility, MiMojo is the first mobile app of its kind to address the rapidly-emerging issue of managing mobile content. MiMojo is also offering customizations for the enterprise, tailored to a media company’s unique needs including enhanced security, custom metadata and caption forms, MAM/CMS integrations and mobile video workflows.

MiMojo, which is available for beta testing beginning next month, enables senders to quickly trim media files, add metadata and captions, and seamlessly upload footage, while receivers of the files can change video format specs at the point of download, assign and track footage, and optimize their workflows. Be it a newsroom, editing team, media archive, stock footage service, or user generated content, MiMojo makes the looming tidal wave of mobile content creator footage significantly more manageable, usable, and easier to monetize.

Key features of MiMojo

The MiMojo development team leverages deep roots and broad experience in production, post-production and media workflow technologies to develop a professional tool specifically to manage the massive influx of professional video content shot on mobile phones. Key features of MiMojo include:

Intuitive Upload Wizard – Provides a simple, secure method for uploading mobile video footage with source metadata and captions;

Trim Files on Upload – Allows users to easily trim just the parts they need to send while keeping source file specs, eliminating the need to send large media files;

Custom Metadata Form – A customizable metadata and captions form enables users to select the metadata fields they need for their specific workflows and content management systems;

Transcoding in the Cloud – Receivers can change formats, frame rates and resolution of files at the point of download based on their specific needs;

Assignment Manager – Enables users to assign and track footage, and receive status notifications;

Send Full Res by Default – Mobile filmmakers will send the full res files easily without worrying about quality loss, with an option to compress the files in phone for faster upload if slower connection speeds and tighter deadlines demand it.

Integration – MiMojo is the best mobile video upload tool and is designed to integrate with other platforms, workflows, and marketplace endpoints for limitless workflows and compatibility; stay tuned for partner announcements.

MiMojo is currently in beta testing, with a planned release this summer. Details on pricing will be announced at launch. Executives from MiMojo will be on hand April 16-17 during BEA 2023 in booth B107 West Hall to provide demonstrations and answer questions about MiMojo and its benefits to mobile journalists, filmmakers, educators, and archivists.

For more information, or to sign up for the MiMojo beta, visit https://www.mimjo.co