After a period of silence, proDAD is back with Mercalli V5 and the first product is the Mercalli V5 Suite for Grass Valley EDIUS, a revamped tool that now works in real-time and offers more new features.

When a solution for video stabilization and image optimization is needed, professionals and enthusiasts alike use ProDAD Mercalli, known for its fantastic results and ease of use. The only obstacle, especially for those who like to work intuitively and fast as possible, has been the rather time-consuming process of analyzing the footage, which used to be necessary… but no longer is, as this new version reveals. There are also other new features in the revamped version of the software.

The new Mercalli V5 suite for EDIUS takes things to a new level with features like real-time video stabilization for lightning-fast results without the need to first analyze a clip, new Content-Aware Fill option to intelligently fill out borders, a new ‘Fixed Camera’ stabilization profile to make over the shoulder stand-up interviews totally stable and a totally new companion plugin…proDAD Picture Enhanzr, which automatically balances and enhances color and brightness throughout a clip in real-time, all within the EDIUS timeline.

Compatible with multiple NLEs

Grass Valley EDIUS Pro users can now quickly and efficiently correct and enhance clips to save valuable production time with the Mercalli V5 Suite of plugin tools, and the suite will also be available for Adobe Creative Cloud, Magix Vegas Pro, Corel, and Cyberlink PowerDirector NLEs too. The EDIUS suite includes:

Mercalli RT Stabilizer – A completely new real-time engine allows the Mercalli RT Stabilizer plugin to quickly correct camera-shake and simple rolling-shutter distortion without needing an analyzation pass and includes a brand new ‘Fixed Camera’ profile for rock-steady stand-up interviews and other over-the-shoulder shots and Content-Aware Fill option to fill empty borders with content.

Picture Enhanzr – Complementing the Mercalli RT plugin is the Picture Enhanzr tool which automatically corrects & normalizes brightness, dynamics, and color saturation in real time across and entire clip and allows for manual fine-tuning too…all within EDIUS Pro.

Mercalli Stabilizr PRO & CMOS-fixr for EDIUS – Mercalli V5 brings enhanced correction possibilities for problem clips which need not only stabilization but also wobble & jello correction of CMOS distortions, complete with enhanced rolling-shutter correction.

Mercalli V5 SAL+ Stand-alone application – The legendary Mercalli SAL application for Windows is better than ever with enhanced performance and correction results for the most extreme clips which can’t be corrected with the plugin due to limitations on how plugins work. When all else fails, Mercalli V5 SAL+ to the rescue!

Special price until end of December

Now, because it is that period of the year, from Black Friday through Cyber Monday and all the other holiday deals, proDAD has a special offer to those interested in Mercalli V5 Suite for EDIUS, which run through December 31, 2019. The company says that the Mercalli V5 Suite for EDIUS “is already an incredibly valuable suite of tools but we’re sweetening the deal with an extra 20% off. Upgrade for as low as $159 or buy the full suite for $319 but only through December 31, 2019.”

If you’re not sure you need this software, and want to give it a try, there is even a trial you can download and explore. But remember that the special price will not last longer, while your need for real-time video stabilization and image optimization may well extend into 2020 and beyond.

