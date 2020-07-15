The period of Summer is usually packed with industry events, but with the pandemic, virtual events are becoming the norm. Maxon is about to start its 3D and Motion Design Show.

Yesterday, the Unreal Fest Online filled part of my day, with lots of presentations that will, fortunately, be kept online, because it was impossible to follow the different presentations available during the whole day event. It’s good to have them available On Demand, so the community can go back and watch, at their own pace, the variety of content available. The experience was positive, and while different from a regular event, it has one advantage: it offers continued – or for a long period – access to information and creators in ways that modern technology has made possible.

The same type of event is coming next week, as Maxon hosts its own virtual event. If you’re familiar with Siggraph, you now that the original 2020 exhibit was scheduled for July. Siggraph, though, will be a virtual event this year, and the organizers moved it to August, so Maxon decided to fill the void with its own event, which takes place during the original Siggraph dates and is aptly called the 3D and Motion Design Show for Siggraph 2020.

This new virtual event is nothing new for Maxon, as the company is becoming experienced at organizing them. In fact, as Provideo Coalition noted before, following the success of Maxon’s NAB digital experience, the company is going to host a series of virtual events to coincide with the now cancelled Siggraph, IBC, NAB Show NY, HOW and Adobe Max shows.

A series of virtual events from Maxon

The 3D and Motion Design Show for Siggraph 2020 will be the meeting point for some of the some of the world’s top motion graphics and VFX artists. Maxon announced the speaker lineup and schedule for the show, running from Tuesday, July 21st through Thursday, July 23rd. The free, fully virtual event will be hosted on 3DMotionShow.com (formerly C4DLive.com) and will feature presentations covering VR and AR, character animation, photo real visual effects, motion design and more.

Speaker highlights for the 3D and Motion Design Show for Siggraph include:

Creating “Star Wars: The Last Stand” using Cinema 4D with Sekani Solomon. Sekani will demonstrate how he used Cinema 4D to create the dynamic, engaging short film, Star Wars: The Last Stand. In his presentation, he will take viewers through the conceptualization of the project and how he organized shots and created the film’s stunning animation, lighting and effects – all executed mainly by one person.

The Secret to Photo-Real Visual Effects with Clinton Jones, Show Runner at Corridor Digital. Clinton will explain how to integrate photo-real objects into live action footage. Custom HDRIs, camera tracking, scene optimization, texturing, surface imperfections, lighting and compositing tricks in After Effects – Clinton will give the full rundown on how to step up your VFX game!

Using VR and C4D to Make Gestural 3D Assets with Collin Leix, animator at Gunner. In her presentation, Collin will demystify how to use Cinema 4D and VR tools Oculus Medium and Oculus Quill to easily create gestural and organic 3D models. She’ll show viewers how she uses C4D to align her VR work with a styleframe, how to refine them with C4D’s sculpting tools and Volume Mesher, how to use Vertex maps and deformers to add subtle animation, as well as experiment in 3D stop motion.

Tips for Character Animation in C4D (and Anywhere Else!) with Alex Parker. Alex will walk through some of her go-to methods for designing and animating compelling characters in Cinema 4D. From quirky character design to technical animation to final compositing, this presentation details a generalist’s approach to crafting characters from start to finish, showcasing C4D toolsets and sprinkling in some generalist advice along the way.

Plus, Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift fan favorites, including Noseman, Rick Barrett, Simon Walker, and Adrian Cruceru, will show off some tips and techniques as well as answer audience questions from the chat.

Visit the 3D and Motion Design Show website to check out the three-day presentation schedule and watch the rewinds from the June 18th show on YouTube for a taste of what to expect.

The 3D and Motion Design Show series of 2020 includes presentations showcasing professional 3D techniques and real-world production workflows using Cinema 4D, Redshift and the Red Giant suite of products. Presentations from each event will be streamed live and available on demand shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.