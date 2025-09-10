Maxon today unveiled the latest Maxon One release, delivering new innovations across its unified creative ecosystem and introducing a fresh visual identity that is modular, cohesive, and connected.

Maxon delivers speed, flexibility, and creative power in a fresh new ecosystem design, as it unifies Cinema 4D, ZBrush, Redshift, and Red Giant under the Maxon One name. Find more at IBC2025.

Designed to empower artists at every skill level, from students to seasoned industry veterans, the Fall release streamlines workflows, removes technical barriers, and delivers cutting-edge creative possibilities across VFX, motion graphics, 3D modeling, sculpting, rendering, editing, and more.

Attendees can experience the new Maxon One release and its reimagined ecosystem at IBC2025, RAI Amsterdam, September 12–15. Visit Booth 7.B45 to see live demos of procedural animation in Cinema 4D, real-time rendering in Redshift, mobile sculpting in ZBrush, and streamlined design-to-delivery workflows in Red Giant and Maxon Studio.

From cinematic storytelling to broadcast graphics, gaming design to architectural visualization, creators across the full spectrum of disciplines rely on Maxon One for its deeply integrated tools. Cinema 4D now has GPU-accelerated art-directable simulations, while Maxon Studio streamlines video and broadcast design with Red Giant effects and customizable templates, enhanced with embedded assets and reusable Capsules. Redshift pushes architectural rendering to new heights with procedural clouds, refined realism, and faster interactive displacement, while ZBrush brings professional-grade sculpting to iPad with 3D printing support and powerful pipeline integration. This release expands on the power of Maxon’s capabilities, all within a unified platform that moves ideas seamlessly from concept to final render.

“Maxon One is the creative backbone for artists across industries and at all skill levels,” said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. “This release builds on the features creators already love while introducing innovations that remove technical barriers and open new creative possibilities. Whether you’re in the classroom or at the helm of a major production, Maxon One helps you create without limits.”

Here is more information shared by Maxon about Maxon One:

A Unified Ecosystem for Every Stage of Creation

The Maxon ecosystem is built on innovations that empower creative freedom, from the portability and precision of ZBrush on iPad to the immersive visual fidelity and cinematic quality of Redshift rendering. Maxon One unifies Cinema 4D, ZBrush, Redshift, Red Giant, and Maxon Studio in a deeply integrated platform designed to work harmoniously from one stage of creation to the next. With compatibility across industry-leading tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud and Blackmagic Design, creators can build, animate, render, and finish their projects without friction.

New Maxon Capabilities Across Every Creative Discipline

For animators and motion graphics designers, Cinema 4D enables fast, unified simulations that are easy to create and art-direct. All the procedural power of C4D integrates seamlessly with rigid-body, soft-body, cloth, pyro, particles, and now liquids. The new AI search, which operates entirely on your local machine, makes finding Capsules, assets, textures, and presets effortless, with faster and more precise results ready in an instant.

For game developers and virtual production teams, the latest Cineware for Unreal Engine streamlines asset, lighting, and material workflows, reducing rework and accelerating iteration. Support for Cinema 4D modifiers, enhanced texture tag controls, and automatic material instance creation keep scenes accurate and flexible from import to final output, empowering teams to focus on worldbuilding, not pipeline roadblocks.

For sculptors and 3D modelers, ZBrush adds creative freedom on desktop and iPad. Python scripting, available on desktop, unlocks automation and deeper pipeline integration, while 3D printing tools bring full desktop parity to the iPad. Surface Noise also sees an upgrade with a refreshed UI, per-noise resets, alpha transforms, and full undo/redo support, giving artists greater control over detail. ZBrush for iPad UI enhancements let users move the bottom bar, adjust the modifier wheel, and save or share custom interfaces for a personalized setup. Artists can rapidly sculpt, customize, and export designs for collectibles, props, and prototypes, with upcoming UV editing and hard-surface modeling updates extending its versatility.

For VFX artists, Redshift introduces new tools for photorealistic and stylized environments with greater realism and speed. Texture Displacement delivers faster, interactive previews with minimal subdivision; Scene Units ensure materials match real-world scale; and the new Procedural Clouds and Sun & Sky system make it effortless to add atmospheric depth to any scene. Artists can render more accurate, visually rich worlds in less time, whether for film, advertising, or immersive media.

For editors and colorists, Maxon Studio now supports embedded assets and reusable Capsules, making it possible to build once and use anywhere. This means more customization, faster setup, simple scaling, and consistent brand visuals, all without leaving the creative environment.

“For my new film ‘SKETCH’ (out now in theaters!), we sculpted creatures in ZBrush, animated in Cinema 4D, rendered in Redshift, and polished with Red Giant, all without ever feeling like we were duct-taping workflows together. Every production throws curveballs, but knowing exactly how I could ‘fix it in post’ with Maxon tools eliminated many of the usual roadblocks that inevitably come up when you’re creating 11+ monsters made out of glitter, chalk and crayons,” said Seth Worley, Director of “SKETCH” (read more about how Seth and team brought the film’s monsters and effects to life). “I think I can say definitively that, without Maxon One, we would still be finishing the movie.”

Trusted by the World’s Leading Creatives

Maxon One powers work for leading artists and studios worldwide, producing content that captivates audiences across every medium. From blockbuster films and award-winning streaming series to AAA games and global ad campaigns, Maxon’s tools deliver quality, efficiency, and creative freedom. Recent projects include:

Godzilla Minus One: Director Takashi Yamazaki and Modeler Kousuke Taguchi used ZBrush to reimagine the iconic monster, utilizing Redshift for rendering with speed and high-fidelity.

Shōgun: Winning 2024 Creative Arts Emmy® Award for Outstanding Main Title Design, design studio Elastic brought the Shōgun title sequence to life entirely in Cinema 4D, with key props like the samurai helmet meticulously crafted in ZBrush to match existing assets from the show.

God of War: Ragnarök: U.K.-based freelance creature designer and digital sculptor Luke Starkie used ZBrush to sculpt creatures, including one of the most memorable bosses for PlayStation’s flagship title.

Tuft & Needle: ManvsMachine relied on Cinema 4D and Redshift to help retailer Tuft & Needle visualize what it takes to create the elements of a perfect night’s sleep.

Committed to the Next Generation: Dream It. Make it.

Every great artist starts with curiosity and a spark of imagination. That’s why Maxon is making it easier than ever for students, hobbyists, and emerging creators to jump in and start creating. From free tutorials and global community events to affordable student licenses for the same tools used on blockbuster films and AAA games, Maxon gives creators everything they need to learn, experiment, and grow. Whether you’re crafting your first 3D scene, sculpting characters on an iPad, or exploring motion graphics for social content, Maxon is here to help artists turn ideas into something amazing.