Purpose-built to eliminate bottlenecks and accelerate file delivery across the global media supply chain, MASV is the future of managed file transfer for cloud and hybrid workflows.

MASV announced it will showcase its next-generation file movement and media workflow solutions for modern media operations at IBC2025.

Trusted by over 10,000 global organizations, MASV was recently named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment, 2025 report. The company, considered the fastest, most reliable large file transfer platform is the future of managed file transfer for cloud and hybrid workflows, purpose-built to eliminate bottlenecks and accelerate file delivery across the global media supply chain. MASV enables unmatched speed, scale, and reliability, without the complexity, hardware provisioning, or high developer overhead associated with legacy solutions.

At IBC2025, the company will showcase its next-generation file movement and media workflow solutions. Visitors can experience MASV’s latest innovations at Stand 1.B01, RAI Amsterdam, September 12-15, 2025. The company will offer a first look at MASV Express, a breakthrough in scalable, high-performance file delivery designed for today’s fast-paced enterprise environments. With cut-through delivery technology, MASV Express enables teams to move large files faster than ever, all without installs, bandwidth caps, or IT complexity.

“File transfer is no longer just a background process; it’s a critical function in the global media supply chain,” said Majed Alhajry, CTO and interim CEO of MASV. “When files move faster, more reliably, and with less friction, content gets to market sooner and that means more opportunities to monetize across broadcast, digital, and OTT platforms. MASV helps our customers simplify file movement, eliminate infrastructure headaches, and accelerate the flow of content so they can meet tight deadlines, maximize distribution, and unlock new revenue streams.”

From enterprise-scale newsrooms and sports networks to emerging platforms like Troveo, MASV enables friction-free content movement and monetization across the media ecosystem. Troveo, which helps creators license unused footage for AI training, relies on MASV for fast, no-code ingestion of over 6,000TB of video each month, empowering contributors worldwide to unlock new revenue streams from their archives.

“If something like MASV did not exist, it likely would have precluded a lot of creators from monetizing their video assets with Troveo,” said Sarah Barrick, Head of Growth at Troveo, a MASV customer. “The ultimate factor was the usability. It was just so easy for users of all kinds, from small creators to larger enterprises – they didn’t even have to download a desktop client. They didn’t need any technical expertise, and could use a private, secure portal to begin uploading right away.”

With MASV users can automate complex media ingest and delivery processes to cloud or connected on-prem storage, MAMs, and individual recipients without coding or complicated setup. All file transfers leverage two-way encryption, secure authentication, and privacy controls for airtight security. With MASV, users can:

Simplify file ingest with secure, automated, drag-and-drop workflows

Collect large files from global contributors with no plugins, installs, or setup required

Automate transfers to on-prem or cloud storage without granting direct access, minimizing misconfiguration and security risks

Enable faster time to market for AI workflows by securely delivering massive datasets to AI/ML cloud providers for processing

Accelerate production and monetization with integrations across Frame.io, Iconik, AWS, Adobe, Mimir, Qumulo, OpenDrives, Backblaze, Mistika, and more

MASV is a Gold Shield member of the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) vendor roster and is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II compliant. It encompasses the full spectrum of fine-grain security protocols, including role-based permissions, SSO, MFA and authentication, file tracking, integrity checks and observability, fault protection for reliable file transfers, and more.

According to MASV, legacy solutions have failed to evolve with the industry’s needs, driving up infrastructure costs and slowing global content pipelines. MASV breaks that cycle, future-proofing the enterprise with scalable, secure, and cost-efficient file transfer solutions that streamline global media operations and unlock faster monetization. Attendees will see firsthand how MASV:

Delivers fast, reliable, enterprise-grade transfers, up to 10Gbps

Connects on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments without infrastructure headaches

Powers secure, scalable workflows for Sports, News, and Entertainment

Future-proofs operations with seamless file movement across the global media supply chain

Enables AI-driven content aggregation and rapid monetization

MASV will also feature real-world customer success stories, with additional partner and product news to be revealed just ahead of the show. Book a meeting or learn more at https://massive.io/ibc-show/.