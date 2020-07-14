The lineup of cameras from Marshall Electronics continues to grow, with two new models added to the family of ProHD/4K cameras.

Marshall Electronics announced this month the release of its CV420-18X and CV355-10X zoom block cameras, one with what the company claims is “an impressive 12.4 million pixels designed into a 1/1.7” 4K sensor” and one “with 2.5 million pixels with 1/2.8” covering the HD range in a very compact design. Both cameras are designed with the latest in sensor technology and are refined to meet the highest in broadcast and AV standards.”

According to the company, who has 40-years of experience servicing the top broadcast and professional AV integrators in the world, the two new zoom block cameras now unveiled deliver crystal clear 4K and HD images respectively, with ultra-low-light ability and flexible SDI and HDMI simultaneous outputs. Marshall Electronics says that “We have taken a huge step forward on our new line of cameras using larger state of the art sensors and refined processors while adding useful feature sets our end-users need. All while maintaining an extremely affordable price point and exceptional value proposition.”

Both cameras feature remote control

The Marshall CV420-18X features a compact 18x optical (3x digital) zoom block and flexible 12GSDI/HDMI simultaneous outputs with crystal clear 4K images up to 4096x2160p at 60fps, while the Marshall CV355-10X features 10x optical (12x digital) zoom block and flexible 3GSDI/HDMI simultaneous outputs with clear HD images up to 1920×1080 at 60fps. The CV355-10X replaces the existing CV350-10X camera and improves on every measure of performance.

Both cameras feature remote adjust and match settings via Marshall Electronics touchscreen RCP camera controller or through the company’s free camera control software, which can be found online. Remote adjustable settings include zoom, iris, white balance, exposure, pedestal, and more over long distances or during setup with capable auto tracking settings that track environmental conditions. The CV420-18X and CV355-10X include stereo audio embedding abilities and all usable frame rates on one model while adding 24- and 23.98-fps for dramatic capture. These new lines of cameras incorporate ultra-low light sensitivity and industry leading low noise performance.

Two versatile SDI and HDMI zoom block cameras

“Marshall continues to develop cutting edge camera products, maintaining our heritage of broadcast quality images along with reliability, durability, flexibility and most importantly affordability,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. “We are excited to introduce these two versatile SDI and HDMI zoom block cameras to the market. Both cameras are suitable for a wide range of applications including broadcast, production, live events, sportscast, government, courtroom, house of worship, college/university, and front of stage confidence monitoring.”

Featuring a durable build construction, both cameras have been manufactured with a robust aluminum alloy body, full-sized BNC and HDMI connections, a locking I/O cable carrying RS485, audio and power, and side impact protection panels to secure cable connections.