Normally I don’t post about upcoming events but this April 18th, pre-NAB DaVinci Resolve Cloud Update is noteworthy for a couple of reasons. First, we’re quickly coming upon our first in-person NAB in a couple of years so add Blackmagic to Adobe and Apple who have updated editing and post-production products before we convene in Las Vegas this year. Second, this DaVinci Resolve Cloud Update is a live stream and since Blackmagic is not having a traditional in-person press conference at their gigantic NAB booth this is a time when everyone can attend their potential big announcement.
DaVinci Resolve Cloud Update! Please join us for a live stream starting Los Angeles 10 AM PDT, New York 1 PM EDT, London 6 PM BST on Monday the 18th of April, and Singapore 1 AM SGT, Tokyo 2 AM JST, Sydney 3 AM AEST on Tuesday the 19th of April. https://t.co/mrn4d9Nr7h pic.twitter.com/mL0ikgruJi
— Blackmagic Design UK (@BMD_NewsUK) April 13, 2022
Finally, the most noteworthy thing here is in the name of this event: DaVinci Resolve Cloud Update.
The BMD website says “join us for the latest news in post production and cloud collaboration” so that is a bit of a hint as to what might be in store.
This term “cloud” has a lot of folks speculating as to what might to be in store. And what better place to speculate than twitter!
I started some of that speculation.
I’m very interested in what they mean with Resolve CLOUD. Online collaboration?
— Colorcoded (@Colorcoded_NL) April 13, 2022
I think Resolve 18 is a pretty safe bet, especially if there is some big functionality added. But take a look at this:
could be, depends on whether all the cloud collaboration is baked in or if it will be run through something like their current Project Server. but it’s also a little hard to imagine they’re drop that and then wait a week for a general resolve update at NAB
— Patrick Stirling (@PatrickStirling) April 13, 2022
I would not be shocked if any cloud collaboration required an SQL database and would not work in a basic disk database. That would mean some of us might have to learn database management.
The collaboration tools are great today — IF you’re on the same network. I’ve been trying to make this work over the internet and gave up. But now I see giving up was wise 😉
— PhotoJoseph (@photojoseph) April 13, 2022
What Blackmagic has built into Resolve collaboration thus far is pretty amazing between the different Resolve pages. What we don’t have is anything new and innovative as far as collaboration between creative editorial. That’s a nut that all the other NLEs have tried to solve in some form or fashion, either built-in, or with third party ad-ons.
This is the first time that I’ve heard the term”DaVinci Resolve Cloud”.
AWS has AMIs for Linux builds of Resolve, but the term/product name “DaVinci Resolve Cloud” is new to me.
— Michael Kammes (@michaelkammes) April 13, 2022
Michael summed it up well as adding the word “cloud” is new to most everyone!
Not everyone seems to be on board though:
Oh no what is “DaVinci Resolve Cloud”? I don’t like the sound of that… 💸 https://t.co/wqql7zFt06
— Fir Works (@firworksyt) April 13, 2022
I’d be shocked if any new “cloud” element to Resolve took any functionality away so let’s hope this adds something new and useful.
Now what might that cost? 🤔
