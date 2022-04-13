Normally I don’t post about upcoming events but this April 18th, pre-NAB DaVinci Resolve Cloud Update is noteworthy for a couple of reasons. First, we’re quickly coming upon our first in-person NAB in a couple of years so add Blackmagic to Adobe and Apple who have updated editing and post-production products before we convene in Las Vegas this year. Second, this DaVinci Resolve Cloud Update is a live stream and since Blackmagic is not having a traditional in-person press conference at their gigantic NAB booth this is a time when everyone can attend their potential big announcement.

Finally, the most noteworthy thing here is in the name of this event: DaVinci Resolve Cloud Update.

The BMD website says “join us for the latest news in post production and cloud collaboration” so that is a bit of a hint as to what might be in store.

This term “cloud” has a lot of folks speculating as to what might to be in store. And what better place to speculate than twitter!

I started some of that speculation.

I think Resolve 18 is a pretty safe bet, especially if there is some big functionality added. But take a look at this:

I would not be shocked if any cloud collaboration required an SQL database and would not work in a basic disk database. That would mean some of us might have to learn database management.

What Blackmagic has built into Resolve collaboration thus far is pretty amazing between the different Resolve pages. What we don’t have is anything new and innovative as far as collaboration between creative editorial. That’s a nut that all the other NLEs have tried to solve in some form or fashion, either built-in, or with third party ad-ons.

Michael summed it up well as adding the word “cloud” is new to most everyone!

Not everyone seems to be on board though:

I’d be shocked if any new “cloud” element to Resolve took any functionality away so let’s hope this adds something new and useful.

Now what might that cost? 🤔