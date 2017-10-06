Customizable and with free updates for a lifetime, MAGIX’s Music Maker expands users creative possibilities in the new editions available.

With the release of the latest Music Maker Editions, MAGIX offers fans of loop-based music production the ability to select their favourite Soundpools, instruments and features from a massive content pool to customize the program to one’s own personal music style.

When it was launched, 22 years ago, Music Maker set a new standard in loop-based music production, so much, in fact, that to this day this is still the reason why many successful producers use Music Maker to find ideas and to create quick and easy beat outlines. The added modularity introduced for its anniversary makes the program completely customizable, meaning that depending on your edition you can put together all sounds, functions and instruments yourself.

The latest Music Maker Plus Edition and Music Maker Premium Edition contain all the basic program functions as well as large content packages allowing users to freely choose their content through the in-app Music Maker Store. At the outset, Music Maker Premium Edition provides selection for 3 Soundpools, 1 Soundpool Collection, 8 instruments, 9 feature packs and 3 pre-set packs worth up to $699. Highlights available in the selection include the Mastering Suite and Orange Vocoder ME. Users who want more can purchase additional content via the in-app Music Maker Store.

“Our new Plus and Premium Editions offer everything users need to bring new musical ideas to life. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, you may not be interested in Techno Soundpools, and vice versa. We’ve provided a huge selection of high-quality content so you can choose exactly what you need”, says Torsten Heise, Product Owner for Music Maker at MAGIX.

Another new development announced by MAGIX is free updates for a lifetime. From now on, all users will always be able to access the latest software version of Music Maker meaning that they will receive basic functions and bug fixes for free. And that will be the case for as long as MAGIX continues to develop Music Maker. More exclusive updates, software instruments, features and Soundpools for the Music Maker Editions and the in-app Store will be made available separately in future.

The new Music Maker Editions are now available in stores and online, priced at $59.99 for the Music Maker Plus Edition and $129.99 for the Music Maker Premium Edition. Remember there is also a free version of Music Maker available.

Was This Post Helpful: