The new Dayled 1000 and Dayled 2000 Dual Color PRO LED Fresnels from Lupo are now shipping in the United States, announced this month Brightline, a premier broadcast distributor of Lupo lighting fixtures. Like all Lupo LED Fresnels, the two new lights feature exceptional colour rendering thanks to the use of COB LEDs with exclusive True Color Technology. Designed for studio and location shoots, the new models offer variable color temperature and built-in DMX, and can be powered with mains or batteries.

With COB LEDs and exclusive True Color Technology, the new Dual Color PRO fixtures have a high CRI rating of 97. Both models provide variable color temperature from warm tungsten (2800K) to bright daylight (6500). The 1000 is equipped with a 110W single LED array that delivers 1000W output (tungsten equivalent), while the 2000 includes a 220W single LED array that delivers 2000W output.

A control panel with integrated LCD display on the side of each fixture makes it easy to adjust brightness, color temperature, effects you decide to set and the DMX channels. Built-in effects include paparazzi (flash bulb), strobe, and lightning. Thanks to the USB port you can update your LUPO Fresnels to the latest firmware version by yourself, wherever and whenever you want: you will never be left behind in updates and you can update your LUPO lights directly from home or in the studio. All functions and settings are designed to make life simpler for professionals!

A carbon fiber shell

The back of each fixture includes a focus knob that adjusts the beam angle from 10-60 degrees, DMX input and through ports, battery connector (male three-pin XLR), and PowerCON ports to connect multiple Dual Color PRO fixtures for space and power savings.

For improved shock and heat resistance in the field, the compact Dayled Dual Color PROs are housed in carbon fiber reinforced technopolymer shells. Aware that some people “might be wondering why we use polymers instead of conventional iron or aluminium” Lupo says: “the truth is that – if you use products repeatedly or intensely – a supporting structure made of reinforced polymer performs better in terms of shock resistance, heat resistance, electrical safety and simplicity when assembling and disassembling for repairs” and for that reason the new fixtures are ideal for TV studio usage, video and movie productions, and rentals, as the new components offer “total solidity”.

According to Lupo, “all models in the Dayled range are designed to make life easier for professionals in the photographic and video industry, and silent operation is one of the key features of all of our lighting products. The high-frequency electronics guarantee a truly flicker-free operation even for high-speed video shooting. Put the Dayled 1000 to the test. You will be amazed by this compact and super portable light.”

Barndoors included

Barndoors are an essential accessory for perfect light control: thanks to the perfect fit with all Lupo panels you can direct, intensify or soften the light beam according to your needs, so you can get the light you need. You achieve an incredible cinematic effect thanks to the skilful use of barndoors. All Dayled Dual Color PRO panels are sold together with their barndoors, so all you need to do is let your imagination run wild! Available Lupo accessories include a filter holder, softbox and egg crate, padded bag for storage and transport, stands, and V-mount battery power supply kits.

All Lupo LED Fresnel lights can be used with the mains (universal 90 V to 240 V) or battery (14.8 V to 28 V, depending on the model). Lupo offers a range of battery powered accessories for all Dayled models and all other LED Fresnels and LED panels. You will not have to worry about anything and just need to choose the battery kit that includes: a 95 Wh battery, a v-mount clamp for Dayled 1000, a dedicated charger and a d-tap cable.

“With variable color temperature as well as features for studio and location applications, Lupo’s new Dayled Fresnels provide a great deal of lighting flexibility,” explained Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “When coupled with Brightline’s LED SeriesONE studio fixtures and our BL.16 long-throw LED spotlights, these new fixtures allow us to provide our customers with complete broadcast studio lighting solutions.”