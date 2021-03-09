Announced last December, the ZELo desktop studio light for videoconferencing is now shipping. It comes with a free app for iOS and Android portable devices so users can adjust the ZELo.

With so many online meetings promised for 2021 and beyond, as the trend started due to the pandemic is now a regular part of daily life, and just another option available to people it’s natural that the search for lighting solutions continues to grow. Brightline, a manufacturer of video lighting systems, announced its ZELo desktop studio light for videoconferencing last December and now the company says that the system is shipping.

ZELo is, according to Brightline, an “affordable personal video light with smart app control that improves videoconferencing for meetings and more”. Priced at $199 and is available at brightlines.com/ZELo, the lighting system is designed for business professionals, educators, broadcasters, and social media influencers, and, claims the company, “delivers broadcast-quality results that enhance personal lighting in any workspace”.

“ZELo was constructed to meet the critical lighting requirements of broadcasters, but it’s affordable enough for a wide range of users,” explained Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “Online classes and conferences aren’t going away. With ZELo, your audience can concentrate on your message instead of poor imaging.” Potential ZELo users include:

sales teams who conduct extensive business via Zoom, Teams, or other videoconferencing platforms;

teachers who are engaged in distance learning;

social media influencers who produce videos from home studios;

broadcasters who produce webcasting news reports from small or remote studios; and

analysts and other public figures who regularly participate in television interviews from home.

ZELo Desktop Studio Light

With variable color temperature, ZELo delivers everything from warm light (2700 degrees) to daylight (6500 degrees), so it blends with any ambient room light environment. Built-in manual controls make it easy to change brightness and color temperature, but users can also make adjustments using Brightline’s free app for iOS and Android portable devices. With the app users can adjust brightness and color temperature, build and store settings, and set timers. ZELo even supports voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

ZELo can be adjusted to create a flattering lighting angle, and a telescoping arm raises and lowers the light to provide clearance over most desktop and laptop monitors. Position ZELo lights on either side of a video monitor to replicate studio lighting for remote broadcast news reports or webcasting. ZELo also folds for easy transport and storage.

“The ever expanding use of Zoom and other videoconferencing tools brought on by the rapid growth in remote video has shown us all how important it is to have high-quality personal lighting,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “ZELo can be adjusted and customized to work with any office or home office setting. Whether you’re teaching an online class or conducting virtual meetings, use ZELo for every on-camera hello.”

Kathy Katz and Sam Cercone, Brightline managing partners, are industry veterans with more than 50 years of combined experience in broadcast production, lighting, studio design, and manufacturing. Together with a dedicated engineering, fabrication, and sales team, this wealth of real-world expertise results in products that combine the latest technological advances with long-proven performance and reliability. The ZELo desktop studio light is another example from a company that is behind some world firsts in terms of professional lighting.