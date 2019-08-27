With a price tag of $3999.99, the new LUMIX S1H makes it to the market with a lens that fits it like a glove: the Lumix S Pro 24-70mm F2.8, priced at $2199.99. That’s your base kit for shooting.

The streaming of the official announcement gave you all the key details about the LUMIX S1H, but here are a few extra notes for those readers who like to have some text to go through. Most important now, are the availability dates for both the camera and the lens announced. The S1H (body) will be available for $3999.99 at the end of September, while the LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm lens will be available in October for $2199.99.

Most of the features of the new model are already known. Now Panasonic says that the camera uses a newly developed 24.2-megapixel full-frame image sensor that complies with the new Dual Native ISO. In combination with the optimum signal processing by Venus Engine, it achieves high sensitivity while minimizing noise. The LUMIX S1H provides more than 14 stops of dynamic range, comparable to those found in cinema cameras, and V-Log / V-Gamut compatible with popular colorimetry called “VariCam Look.”

Unlimited recording time

Maximizing the use of the pixels in the full-frame image sensor, the LUMIX S1H, as a digital camera, achieves for the first time ever a 6K/24p, 5.4K/30p (3:2 aspect ratio) or 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) high-resolution, smooth video recording. It is also the world’s first full-frame digital interchangeable lens system camera to enable 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K HEVC video recording when using the image area equivalent to Super 35mm. The 4:2:2 10-bit 4K30p can record in H.264 at its full area. Its high-resolution data can also be used for creating 4K videos with higher image quality or for cropping images in 4K. Please visit Panasonic’s website for detailed information on these features, as there are some aspects that have to be considered when using them.

One important new feature is the unlimited recording time in all recording modes thanks to Panasonic’s unique heat dispersion technologies. To achieve stable, continuous video recording, heat dispersion is crucial. Based on the accumulated study of heat simulation through the development of both professional cinema cameras and digital still cameras, Panasonic designed a cooling fan with an innovative structure that efficiently disperses heat exclusively for the LUMIX S1H to support its limitless video recording capability.

Body I.S. plus O.I.S.

The LUMIX S1H incorporates a Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) to compensate for hand-shake movement. Combining the Body I.S. (5-axis) and the O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis) in the LUMIX S Series lenses, the Dual I.S. 2 is even better positioned to compensate for virtually any type of blurring, allowing the use of a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed. The new rear monitor, Real View Finder and Status LCD boast a large size, high resolution and high visibility. The rugged design creates an additional layer of attractive features, providing professional photographers with highly desired reliability and longevity.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) in HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output and Anamorphic 4:3 modes are also available with a variety of practical tools for filmmaking, such as tally lights, a waveform monitor and a V-Log View Assist function.

A new Status LCD

Users will also find a new Status LCD on top, that boasts the largest-in-class level of 1.8-inch size and high resolution. Adopting MIP (Memory In Pixel technology), it consumes minimum power and is ideal for always-on use, even when the camera power is off. It shows the recordable time for video, number of images and remaining battery with a black/white switchable background. It assures high visibility both in bright outdoor and in dark situations thanks to the reflective type of LCD with a backlight. Major settings for photo shooting or video recording are displayed. The response of the LCD is also fast enough for time code counting and audio monitoring.

These notes should give you an idea of what Panasonic brings to the table with the new LUMIX S1H, but do yourself a favor and visit the company’s website for complete information about the new model, a truly videocentric Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera.

Suppressing focus breathing

Introduced with the new camera, the LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 (S-E2470) is a large-aperture standard zoom lens that boasts high descriptive performance across the entire zoom range. Optical performance is remarkably high, passing stringent LEICA standards, and Panasonic says the lens features a double focus system combining linear and stepping motors that achieves sensor drive at a maximum speed of 480 fps. This realizes fast, high-precision AF, ensuring the user never misses a photo opportunity.

Photographers will appreciate this new lens, the fourth L-mount lens from Panasonic, but so will videographers. The company says the LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, a common problem in all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography.

