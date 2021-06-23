Loupedeck, the creator of custom consoles designed to make the creative process faster and more intuitive, previews its new user interface that creates more intuitive out-of-the-box experience.

Loupedeck’s latest software release introduces a new user interface and more features. The new user interface (UI) comes with a simplified profile available for streamers utilizing the Loupedeck Live.

Software update 4.3 from Loupedeck is now available for download on the company’s website, with previews of the new UI and simplified profiles for streaming integrations. The creator of custom consoles designed to make the creative process faster and more intuitive, confirmed today that its user interface is always evolving, by sharing a preview of a new user interface (UI) with a simplified profile available for streamers utilizing the Loupedeck Live. Not just that, the new software also introduced Philips Hue native integration.

The new UI boasts a new simplified profile which includes functionality from Twitch, Spotify Premium, OBS, Streamlabs, and Philips Hue, offering an essential set of features that provides a more intuitive out of box experience for entry level users. For more advanced streamers, the Classic UI with more in-depth customization and advanced functions will still be accessible in the latest update.

Within the new UI, the simplified profile is no longer tied to a specific application; instead, it is centralized so users can easy access all available plug-ins and actions from the Action Panel on the right, which now offers icons for each plugin and a filtering tab to let users easily search for their favorite actions. On the console itself, the round buttons found to the left and right of the touchscreen now allow users to access fixed pages, where they can assign their own actions directly from the Action Panel or create a custom action directly to a touch button.

Native integration with Philips Hue

“Now more than ever, streamers need simplified ways to control their livestreams, which we are pleased to offer with our new simplified interface,” said Mikko Kesti, Founder and CEO of Loupedeck. “Streamers now have the ability to easily access their actions from one centralized location, without the need for a complicated set-up process or having to switch between profiles during their stream. By creating a seamless experience right out of the box, Loupedeck has made it easier for streamers to get back to what they love: showcasing their gaming skills via livestream.”

A full version of the UI, offering a more advanced profile that builds on the functionality of previous Loupedeck software, along with support for all Loupedeck supported plugins, will be released later this year, says the company.

In addition to the updated UI, Loupedeck is also launching native integration of Philips Hue Bridge for both Loupedeck CT and Loupedeck Live. The current feature set enables the possibility to add singular lamps, groups, and scenes that can be toggled on and off from anywhere on the profile. Users can access all their hue lights at once with the new Control Center feature. Loupedeck will continue to expand functionality for Philips Hue in the coming months.

Software localization

The latest software update also introduces localized support in German, French, Korean and Japanese for some of Loupedeck’s most popular native integrations, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro. The software localization provides translated actions, menus and knowledge-based articles while also addressing issues with keyboard layouts. In the future, Loupedeck will continue to add additional language support and software localization to help bring the Loupedeck experience to users around the world.

The Loupedeck Live is now available for purchase in the Loupedeck Online store for $269. Software update 4.3 is now available for download on the Loupedeck website, with previews of the new UI and simplified profiles for streaming integrations.

Loupedeck is the creator of Loupedeck+, the Creative Tool (CT), and the Live; custom-built editing consoles designed to improve the experiences of major software programs across photo, video and audio editing, design and livestreaming. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Loupedeck was founded in 2016 with a successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that exceeded its original target by 488 percent.