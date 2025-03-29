It is with a heavy heart that I have to report that Logitech has announced that they are killing the Loupedeck hardware, ending Loupedeck sales. This was announced on 3/28/25 via the Loupedeck website. I can’t say that this is shocking news. It has always been a fear of mine since it was announced that Logitech was acquiring Loupedeck in the summer of 2023. It’s not unusual that a larger company buying a smaller company means that that smaller company eventually ceases to exist, but this hits hard as the Loupedeck hardware is by far my favorite editing and post-production hardware in existence, and this is a hill I am willing to die on.

The Loupedeck hardware ends, but support lives on

Logitech does say that support and Loupedeck products will continue and with the “shared backend platform between Loupedeck and the Logitech MX Creative Console, introduced in software release 6.0” Loupedeck hardware should continue to work until it literally wears out … but that doesn’t make it any less sad to say goodbye to Loupedeck as we knew it.

I have a complicated history with Loupedeck. I reviewed the Loupedeck + back in 2019 and didn’t like it for video editing. It just felt like it didn’t fit. Making it work with Final Cut Pro or adding custom overlays didn’t help much, either. It was when the Loupedeck CT came along that I began to become a Loupedeck fan. Be it Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Media Composer, or Resolve, the Loupedeck hardware could do it all because it was so adaptable and customizable.

I’m not saying other hardware couldn’t do similar things. The Loupedeck CT became my standard when it added Adobe Premiere support for motion parameters on the dials. Adding motion controls to all the other things you could program to the dials meant that the Loupedeck truly sped up Premiere like no other hardware surface out there. And that still holds true today. Perhaps I need to revisit the Stream Deck +.

Logitech is going all in on the MX Creative Console

With the end of Loupedeck hardware, Logitech is going all in on their first big post-Loupdeck acquisition hardware the Logitech MX Creative Console. It’s a good tool, and I wrote an extensive review of it as well. But it only has one dial and I think Logitech is missing the boat on what makes the Loupedeck hardware so useful for editing and post-production – the dials.

But here we are. A company like Logitech doesn’t spend development dollars on a new piece of hardware without making the most of it. The Loupedeck software back-end runs the MX Creative Console, so you’ll be able to use your Loupdeck for years to come. You just won’t be able to buy a new one.

So, pour one out for the Loupedeck hardware … you were amazing while it lasted. I hope my hardware will last for decades to come.

Here’s the full text of the Loupedeck / Logitech announcement from the Loupedeck website:

Effective today we will no longer be selling the Loupedeck product line and will focus on future development of the Logitech MX Creative Console, launched in October 2024, and its ecosystem.

Remaining Loupedeck inventory will continue to be available through authorized retailers while supplies last. This does not mean we are ending support for Loupedeck products. Warranty claims and technical support will continue as usual.

And thanks to the shared backend platform between Loupedeck and the Logitech MX Creative Console, introduced in software release 6.0, Loupedeck owners will be able to use future software updates and plug-ins developed for the Creative Console.

We are dedicated to delivering continued improvements and support for Loupedeck products.

We are deeply grateful to our community for your unwavering support, valuable feedback, and passion over the years and we are looking forward to working with you on future updates and projects.

Logitech remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, striving to deliver impactful solutions that empower and inspire our creative community.