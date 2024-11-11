Ultra-compact, able to capture Apple ProRes 4K 60 FPS footage, able to reach 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write for seamless 4K recording, the super-compact SSD and hub duo from Lexar is now available.

Lexar announces Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub, an ultra-compact setup for recording mobile video, perfect for capturing Apple ProRes video straight to the drive.

Following the successful launch on Kickstarter which successfully garnered $1M in user pledges, the new Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is finally available for public release. Lexar claims that the portable SSD and hub offers users the ultimate flexibility to customize their setup, allowing them to easily shoot seamless video straight from a mobile phone, including Apple ProRes video in 4K 60FPS with an iPhone 15 Pro/Max or later.

The SSD, which is about the size of a thumb, is available in up to 2TB to store more high-res photos and videos. It offers USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance of 1050MB/s read, 1000MB/s write (speeds based on internal testing. Actual speed may vary depending on host device), to capture stunning video and speed through backups and post-production work. It also features an IP652 rating for dust- and water-resistance so users can use it confidently in wherever their creativity takes them.

The hub has four USB Type-C ports

For longer shoots, or to add peripherals to their setup, creators can use the SSD and hub combination. The hub has four USB Type-C ports where users can plug in lighting, a microphone, a power bank, and more. It also comes with adapters and cables, giving users maximum flexibility to customize their setup to suit the shoot.

“The Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub makes it easy for content creators and other professionals to put together a convenient, professional mobile filmmaking rig,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. “With superior performance and incredible portability, it empowers users to freely follow their creative pursuits.”

The Professional Go Portable SSD and Hub from Lexar is available at an MSRP of $239.99 for 1TB and at an MSRP of $349.99 for 2TB. It’s also possible to purchase the Professional Go Portable SSD individually for an MSRP of $189.99 for 1TB and $299.99 for 2TB. Both the portable SSD and the Hub come in black and silver, depending on retailer.