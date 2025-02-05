Lexar expands its ARMOR Series with the introduction of the ARMOR GOLD SD UHS-II Card, designed to withstand grueling usage out in the wild, delivering reliability without compromising speed.

Shown at CES 2025, the Lexar ARMOR SD GOLD Card is a memory card designed with a stainless-steel core for enhanced strength and resilience, 37x stronger than typical SD cards. There is also a SILVER version.

Designed for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who need both rugged durability and high-speed performance, the new card from Lexar is built to withstand tough environments, while offering up to 210MB/s write speed and Video Speed Class 60 (V60) to seamlessly capture 6K footage.

The ARMOR GOLD won the 2024 Digital Camera Grand Prix back in November, when it was shown in Japan. The DGP Imaging Awards is an annual digital camera and imaging peripherals award organized by a renowned Japanese audiovisual media publishing house. It is judged by well-known Japanese photographers, critics, and dealers. Since its establishment in 2008, this award has garnered significant attention and respect within the industry. It stands as one of the most authoritative accolades in the Japanese camera sector, enjoying high international acclaim.

The ARMOR GOLD SD UHS-II Card won the Technology/Planning Award, sharing the award with the ARMOR SILVER PRO SD UHS-II Card. The ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SD memory cards stand out as the world’s first SD cards made of stainless steel, excelling in durability and environmental resistance. According to Lexar, they have earned recognition for their outstanding performance and design.

With a stainless-steel core, the card offers pressure resistance up to 370 Newtons, making it 37 times stronger than standard memory cards. This added strength provides protection against bending, impacts, and extreme temperatures. Its IP68 rating ensures resistance to water, dust, and drops of up to five meters, making it a dependable choice for creators working in demanding conditions.

Designed for durability, the card features a rugged, ribless construction that removes fragile components like the write-protection switch, reducing the risk of breakage. The rugged steel construction also helps to dissipate heat and prevent overheating. Laser-engraved markings replace traditional labels, ensuring key information remains visible even with extensive use.

Key specifications of the ARMOR Series:

Stainless steel core

37 times stronger than standard memory cards

V60 rating, great for burst photography or 6K video

Built to withstand tough environments, IP68 rating

The card starts shipping this month and is available in sizes up to 1TB. Lexar has not shared information about the price for the new card.