Responding to the increasing need for character-driven, large-format optics, CW Sonderoptic introduces the Leica Thalia series of prime lenses. The Leica Thalia offer a consistently cinematic look and feel throughout the range of 9 lenses from 24mm to 180mm – 24, 30, 35, 45, 55, 70, 100, 120, and 180mm – with an image circle of 60mm diagonal, which covers ARRI Alexa 65, VistaVision, and Super 35 film and digital formats while maintaining a consistent look and feel through all focal lengths.

The lenses are available in PL mount and offer /i Technology metadata contacts in the mount. They maintain a 95mm front diameter and matched focus and iris ring locations for consistent accessory use. The unique always-round iris design creates a bokeh that is smooth, distinct and full of character. And although these are not vintage lenses, the Leica Thalias offer many of the characteristics that have led cinematographers to pair older lenses with digital sensors. They are smooth, forgiving, and clear without being overly sharp.

Although the lenses are based on the Leica S medium format lenses, they feature significant optical and mechanical changes, including: increased image circle, new coatings, new iris design, 270° rotation cam focus mechanism, and entirely new mechanics and housings. Additionally, the 55mm lens is a completely new lens. For large format lenses they are also incredibly compact and lightweight, with lengths between 4.9”-6.9” (124.5-175cm) and weighing between 2.4-3.75lbs (1.06-1.6kg).

“The look of these lenses answers what we have heard from many cinematographers, and not just in regards to image circle,” said managing director Gerhard Baier.

“While they are new lenses, they do offer many of the characteristics that have encouraged cinematographers to pair older lenses with digital sensors. They are clear without being overly sharp. Focus is smooth and forgiving without appearing soft. Skin tones are natural and smooth with an accurate color rendition.”

The Leica Thalia lenses will be on display at the CW Sonderoptic booth at NAB (C4345) and will start delivering in Summer 2017.

