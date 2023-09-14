Venus Optics and Keslow Camera announce the launch of the Laowa Proteus’ Flex’ series, an addition to the Proteus 2X Anamorphic prime lens lineup featuring a distinctive and interchangeable flare functionality.

The latest and the most accessible professional anamorphic series for Super 35 sensors with a 2X constant squeeze ratio coming from Venus Optics, the Laowa Proteus Series is the base for the now announced Laowa Proteus Flex series, an innovative addition to the Proteus 2X Anamorphic prime lens lineup featuring a distinctive and interchangeable flare functionality.

The Proteus Flex is an interchangeable flare version of the popular Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Lens series, and the result of cooperation between Venus Optics and Keslow Camera. According to the information shared by the company, “with invaluable guidance and support from Keslow Camera, a renowned leader in cinema camera rentals, filmmakers and rental houses now have the opportunity to leverage the versatile Proteus Flex lenses to precisely set the desired ambiance for any production, aligning seamlessly with the narrative tone. As Laowa persists in building on its reputation for exceptional image quality and precision, the Proteus Flex series seamlessly retains all the outstanding characteristics of the original Proteus series, including its painterly elliptical bokeh and velvety smooth focus fall-off.”

Proteus Flex at IBC2023

Dennis McDonald, Chief Operating Officer of Keslow Camera, commented, “Introducing the new Proteus Flex Series is a noteworthy development for rental houses and the film industry. This innovation brings remarkable flexibility and cost-efficiency to the forefront by providing three distinct flare colors within a single modular design. This elevated level of modularity enhances the versatility of the entire series, simplifying the filmmaking process.”

The new Proteus Flex boasts a modular design, comprising a core Proteus body and three interchangeable flare modules. These precision-crafted flare modules can be effortlessly installed, swapped, and securely screw-locked into the primary Proteus body. An on-set technician can complete a user-friendly swap in 10 minutes without additional optical calibration. The new lens housing is 100% compatible with and maintains the same versatility as the current Proteus line.

The latest iteration of the Laowa Proteus Flex 2X Anamorphic Lenses, featuring an innovative flare-interchangeable design, will be prominently featured at Hall 12, Stand H56 during IBC Amsterdam from September 15th through the 18th, 2023. Additionally, this event marks the debut of the Proteus 28mm and 100mm lenses. Venus Optics will also be showcasing its cutting-edge products, including the new Pro2be, Nanomorph Anamorphic Lenses, and the newly unveiled Ranger Lite series.

Starting mid-October 2023, the highly anticipated Laowa Proteus Flex 2X Anamorphic series with interchangeable flares option will be available for rental at Keslow Camera. Venus Optics says that “this commitment ensures filmmakers can confidently approach their gear preparation to meet their on-set requirements.”

For those considering a purchase, these lenses will be accessible via the official Venus Optics website and authorized resellers beginning in January 2024. While the pricing for the Proteus Flex is still being considered, one can expect the final cost to land at approximately double the existing Proteus line.