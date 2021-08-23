Designed to match the color of cameras as the RED Komodo Stormtrooper, the new Piano White lenses from Venus Optics have arrived.

New color, new mount, same excellent performance. That’s how Venus Optics introduces the Laowa OOOM 25-100mm T2.9 Cine. There is also a new 9mm T2.9 Zero-D Cine.

The OOOM 25-100mm T2.9 Cine is the first cinema zoom lens added to the Laowa brand, when Venus Optics announced its goal: to develop a versatile, all-in-one zoom lens with a blend of vintage & modern characters where cinematographers can own one for different kinds of productions. A versatile, all-in-one lens, covering from ultra wide to telephoto, from narrative to documentary, from one-man-band to a film crew, the OOOM is designed for any types of gigs. Now it is also available in Piano White!

Venus Optics says the Laowa OOOM 25-100mm T2.9 Cine has a “new color, new mount, same excellent performance”. Besides the Piano White color now announced, the all-in-one Laowa OOOM 25-100mm T2.9 Cine includes a default Arri PL mount with Canon EF and Sony E mount bayonets for interchange. A Canon RF mount bayonet is exclusively added in the piano-white version of the OOOM lens.

The Piano White OOOM lens

The comprehensive 4x zoom lens is, according to Venus Optics, “a versatile gear fulfilling your filming needs from ultra wide to telephoto. It covers super35+ format, maximum in 4K UHD on Alexa Mini and 8K HD on Red Helium / 5K HD on Red Gemini. The constant maximum t-stop T2.9 makes low light filming easier throughout the whole zoom range. The lens has an excellent parfocal control which your subject is sharp and in focus when zooming in and out. The undesired focus breathing is compressed to minimal to keep the composition when changing focus.”

The 1.4x full frame expander and the 1.33x rear anamorphic adapter are bundled with the OOOM lens. Cinematographers are able to expand the usage of the lens to fit different camera settings and filming purposes. The expander converts OOOM into a full frame lens while the anamorphic adapter creates 2.4:1 widescreen cinematic looks.

The second lens now available in Piano White color is the Laowa 9mm T2.9 Zero-D Cine, one of the most popular ultra-wide-angle cine lenses in the range. Venus Optics notes that “we notably designed a Piano White version with a smooth paint finish. It matches with the color of some camera bodies in the market like the RED Komodo Stormtrooper. The compressed small size of the 9mm T2.9 also matches the compact design of RED Komodo, making them a great combo for filming mobile and shooting FPV. “

9mm T2.9 Zero-D Cine for Canon RF mount

Venus Optics claims that the Laowa 9mm T2.9 Zero-D Cine “is currently the widest cine prime lens with a native Canon RF mount, which features a 120° angle of view on the Super35 sensor. The fast-maximum t-stop i.e. T2.9 is well suited and more flexible for filming under a low light environment.”

As its name stated, Venus Optics continues, “the lens is designed with a sublime optical distortion control with all straight lines retained, becoming the world’s widest T2.9 cine lens with the “Zero-D” feature. Its tiny size i.e. 54 x 62.4mm and lightweight i.e. 247g match perfectly with mirrorless Canon-RF-mounted cameras with gimbals or drones. The standard 55mm filter thread for mounting screw-in filters brings convenience and places less burden on outdoor filming.”

The Piano White versions of Laowa 9mm T2.9 Zero-D Cine and OOOM 25-100mm T2.9 Cine are currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website and authorized dealers. It is priced at USD 649 and USD 6,000 (USD 7,500 for the bundle with 1.4x full frame expander and 1.33x rear anamorphic adapter) respectively.