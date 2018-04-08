Encased in the famous orange rubber shell, the Rugged RAID Pro offers up to 240 MB/s in RAID 0 and RAID 1 for peace-of-mind in having a second copy in the field. The new product has a suggested price of $349.

From the plains of Africa, to sub-zero temperatures, to the wasteland of abandoned Chernobyl, the Rugged range has served creative explorers no matter where they are, providing safe and reliable storage for the last 13 years. Now the story continues, with the new the Rugged RAID Pro, which offers up to 240 MB/s in RAID 0 and RAID 1 for peace-of-mind in having a second copy in the field, as well as when transporting content back to the editing studios.

Keeping with the design by Neil Poulton, this is the next generation of the popular Rugged RAID family from LaCie. The integrated SD Card Reader means that creative professionals can quickly offload content with the quick import toolkit. The Rugged RAID Pro is designed with the latest USB-C connector and compatible with next-generation Thunderbolt 3 computers but also backward compatible with USB 3.0.

The launch of the LaCie Rugged RAID Pro marks Seagate’s ongoing commitment to provide innovative solutions and platforms to support the workflows of creative professionals that allow digital content to be created, stored, utilized and shared in the most creative and effective ways.

“Digital content creation is key in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, comprising of unique moments that are the product of time and money – and often irreplaceable,” said Tim Bucher, senior vice president of Seagate consumer solutions. “We have seen an exponential rise in the amount of data created and as such, it has become central to industries such as M&E. From shooting on set through to post-production, the transferring, storing and accessing of data is a pivotal part of the creative workflow. At Seagate, we’re constantly looking to deliver storage solutions that allow people to unlock their full creative potential, and create truly memorable content.”

Sven Pape, an A.C.E. Award nominated editor who has cut for James Cameron and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, said: “Working in film and TV is a fast-paced, challenging environment and you need to be confident in the technology that’s supporting you. From editing, through to the increased data requirements of innovations such as 3D film, storage is an important part of my workflow to ensure my valuable footage is safe. Seagate and LaCie give me that peace of mind and allow me to edit as freely and creatively as possible.”

As usual for the top of the line LaCie Rugged RAID family, the new Rugged RAID Pro is shock, dust, crush and water resistant, but LaCie includes 3-Year Limited Warranty with Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-Month Adobe All-Apps Plan (a $79.49 value) – featuring Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Illustrator CC and much more giving creative professionals peace of mind when exploring and capturing the world. LaCie Rugged RAID Pro will be shipping this quarter with an estimated suggested price of $349.