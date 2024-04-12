The latest JVC KM-IP12S8 Series CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers, complete live video production solutions that provide live mixing, switching, recording and streaming, are introduced at NAB 2024.

Comprised of both the KM-IP12S8 and KM-IP12S8PRO, the new series from JVC Professional Video is ideal for a variety of multi-camera, fast-paced applications, such as live sports and event productions. The switchers come standard with licensed versions of either the vMix 4K or vMix Pro Live Production and Streaming software, which are among the industry’s most popular production solutions. Additionally, says the company, “the resolution and imagery are optimized for live programming in SD up to full 4K 60P, across an array of traditional and personal viewing devices.”

“With innovation and accessibility at the forefront of our business model, we continually aim to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support video production, and the KM-IP12S8 Series was designed in direct response to end user and integrator requests,” says Joseph D’Amico, Vice President, JVC Professional Video. “The switchers combine the most ubiquitous technology in the industry to create seamless hardware connectivity and support, at a price point that is accessible to a wider scope of users.”

The KM-IP12S8 includes the vMix 4K license and supports up to 12 NDI/SRT and eight SDI video inputs, as well as multiple output options, including 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI and DisplayPort. Additionally, three 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports are available for NDI, SRT, Dante and RTMPS internet connectivity. The switcher also offers concurrent outputs to three CDNs, Multiview and ISO recording, all in a quiet 4RU case with liquid cooling. The KM-IP12S8PRO has the same hardware specifications, with the addition of the vMix Pro software license, which enables eight-channel instant replay.

Both switchers available in Summer 2024

The switchers’ front dock has four SSDs and USB 3.0 Gen.2 ports for digital audio and control surfaces. This includes JVC’s RM-LP350G vMix Control Surface with PTZ camera joystick and the recently released RM-LP450G vMix Slow-Motion Control Surface, designed for use with vMix Replay.

With the KM-IP12S8 switchers, JVC has once again created a balanced hardware base for vMix software that optimizes performance for professional applications, thereby eliminating the guesswork of configuring and assembling systems. Most importantly, integration and operational support is provided by a single source for cameras, controllers and IP switchers, making for an ideal system implementation experience for users, integrators and resellers alike.

Used in conjunction with JVC’s multi-award-winning NDI-enabled PTZ cameras and handheld camcorders, which have uncompromising image quality, either of the KM-IP12S8 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers will be the keystone of an ideal production system experience for users and viewers, glass-to-glass.

Backed by the company’s decades of research and development (over 20 years in streaming alone) and advanced digital signal processing technology, JVC solutions are in use by leading broadcast companies worldwide. JVC also works directly with key third-party partners to incorporate industry-leading technologies such as NDI and SRT into its products, all of which are available in the company’s live IP production system offerings.

The KM-IP12S8 will have a list price of $10,999 and the KM-IP12S8PRO will have a list price of $11,600. Both systems will be available in Summer 2024.