The JVC GY-HM250 4KCAM is the first fully integrated Facebook Live professional camcorder, thanks to a new free upgrade released by JVC Professional Video.

Allowing for live broadcasts up to four hours, Facebook Live is a solution for streaming content directly to large audiences around the world, with, as Facebook states, “the camera in your pocket”. Connecting with Facebook Live is a simple matter of “pairing” the camera with a Facebook account. Any pages setup in Facebook will then appear in the camera’s viewfinder. Live streaming is initiated from the camera by simply clicking on the user’s timeline.

Aware of the potential the system has, JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, announced this month a major upgrade to its family of GY-HM250 4KCAM compact handheld camcorders that streamlines connectivity to Facebook Live. The free upgrade includes a new “Facebook Live” menu choice to simplify the connection process, making the GY-HM250 the first fully integrated Facebook Live professional camcorder in the industry.

Easy to connect to Facebook Live

The JVC GY-HM250 4KCAM works as any other camera when connecting to Facebook, and while streaming to Facebook Live, users can record high quality video to dual SD memory cards. It records in a variety of file formats and frame rates, including 4:2:2 recording for 4K/30p and 4K/24p. Other features include dual XLR audio inputs, integrated handle with hot shoe and dedicated shotgun mic mount, viewfinder and LCD displays, and 4K/60p HDMI output.

In an effort to provide better security for live video content, Facebook Live recently made a change to its platform requiring all streaming video to use secure RTMPS protocol. With the upgrade, the new Facebook security protocol is fully integrated within the GY-HM250 family, including the GY-HM250U base model, GY-HM250SP with sports graphics and Sportzcast ScoreBot and ScoreHub integration, and the GY-HM250HW with house of worship graphics.

“Simple and secure live streaming and blogging with a professional camcorder are now a reality,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “The GY-HM250 camcorder family was designed with built-in streaming, built-in graphics, and XLR audio connections – so one camcorder can create a complete production for sports, worship, and news coverage. No other camera on the market makes it this easy to connect with Facebook Live and deliver professional audio and video results.”

Live stream to YouTube or IBM Cloud

Designed for enhanced single-camera production, the GY-HM250 offers lower-third and full-screen titling solutions for recorded or streamed video output without an external CG or production switcher. The camera also lets customers upload logos and icons for customized graphics. The GY-HM250 includes a 1/2.3-inch BSI 4K CMOS imager, as well as an integrated 24x dynamic zoom lens with optical image stabilizer and tele macro shooting mode.

The GY-HM250 features JVC’s latest IP communications engine giving you remote control and monitoring of vital camera and lens functions from a tablet, smartphone, or computer anywhere in the world. Live streaming is possible in HD or lower resolutions, depending on available bandwidth.

JVC’s Advanced Streaming Technology (AST) includes Zixi powered Forward Error Correction with ARQ, and SMPTE 2022 forward error correction delivering high quality streams even under challenging conditions. RTMP protocol makes it easier than ever to deliver your live streams to content delivery networks such as YouTube and IBM Cloud. Just press one button and, with the appropriate network connection and adapter, you’re streaming to the world!

