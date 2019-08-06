News

JVC GY-HM250: the first professional camcorder with Facebook Live

With online platforms being used for streaming, professionals need easy and safe solutions to connect their camcorders to services as Facebook Live. The JVC GY-HM250 camcorder is now up to the task.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes August 06, 2019

JVC GY-HM250: the first Facebook Live professional camcorder

The JVC GY-HM250 4KCAM is the first fully integrated Facebook Live professional camcorder, thanks to a new free upgrade released by JVC Professional Video.

Allowing for live broadcasts up to four hours, Facebook Live is a solution for streaming content directly to large audiences around the world, with, as Facebook states, “the camera in your pocket”. Connecting with Facebook Live is a simple matter of “pairing” the camera with a Facebook account. Any pages setup in Facebook will then appear in the camera’s viewfinder. Live streaming is initiated from the camera by simply clicking on the user’s timeline.

Aware of the potential the system has, JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, announced this month a major upgrade to its family of GY-HM250 4KCAM compact handheld camcorders that streamlines connectivity to Facebook Live. The free upgrade includes a new “Facebook Live” menu choice to simplify the connection process, making the GY-HM250 the first fully integrated Facebook Live professional camcorder in the industry.

Easy to connect to Facebook Live

The JVC GY-HM250 4KCAM works as any other camera when connecting to Facebook, and while streaming to Facebook Live, users can record high quality video to dual SD memory cards. It records in a variety of file formats and frame rates, including 4:2:2 recording for 4K/30p and 4K/24p. Other features include dual XLR audio inputs, integrated handle with hot shoe and dedicated shotgun mic mount, viewfinder and LCD displays, and 4K/60p HDMI output.

In an effort to provide better security for live video content, Facebook Live recently made a change to its platform requiring all streaming video to use secure RTMPS protocol. With the upgrade, the new Facebook security protocol is fully integrated within the GY-HM250 family, including the GY-HM250U base model, GY-HM250SP with sports graphics and Sportzcast ScoreBot and ScoreHub integration, and the GY-HM250HW with house of worship graphics.

“Simple and secure live streaming and blogging with a professional camcorder are now a reality,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “The GY-HM250 camcorder family was designed with built-in streaming, built-in graphics, and XLR audio connections – so one camcorder can create a complete production for sports, worship, and news coverage. No other camera on the market makes it this easy to connect with Facebook Live and deliver professional audio and video results.”

JVC GY-HM250: the first Facebook Live professional camcorder

Live stream to YouTube or IBM Cloud

Designed for enhanced single-camera production, the GY-HM250 offers lower-third and full-screen titling solutions for recorded or streamed video output without an external CG or production switcher. The camera also lets customers upload logos and icons for customized graphics. The GY-HM250 includes a 1/2.3-inch BSI 4K CMOS imager, as well as an integrated 24x dynamic zoom lens with optical image stabilizer and tele macro shooting mode.

The GY-HM250 features JVC’s latest IP communications engine giving you remote control and monitoring of vital camera and lens functions from a tablet, smartphone, or computer anywhere in the world. Live streaming is possible in HD or lower resolutions, depending on available bandwidth.

JVC’s Advanced Streaming Technology (AST) includes Zixi powered Forward Error Correction with ARQ, and SMPTE 2022 forward error correction delivering high quality streams even under challenging conditions. RTMP protocol makes it easier than ever to deliver your live streams to content delivery networks such as YouTube and IBM Cloud. Just press one button and, with the appropriate network connection and adapter, you’re streaming to the world!


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

After Effects Classic Course: Photo Filter

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

New release of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine supports Maxon’s Cinema 4D
News

New release of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine supports Maxon’s Cinema 4D

Support for Maxon’s Cinema 4D in the next version of Ureal Engine, from Epic...
JVC GY-HC500U 4K camcorder: buy one, get a FREE media adapter and 1TB SSD
News

JVC GY-HC500U 4K camcorder: buy one, get a FREE media adapter and 1TB SSD

JVC has a promotion you may like: receive a FREE KA-MC100G media adapter and...
JVC KY‑PZ100 robotic PTZ video cameras reduce costs and streamline productions
News

JVC KY‑PZ100 robotic PTZ video cameras reduce costs and streamline productions

Digitell, Inc., a conference recording company that covers more than 100 events every year,...
Sony HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90 camcorders to offer Simple Live Streaming
News

Sony HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90 camcorders to offer Simple Live Streaming

Stream live footage directly to major online platforms with easy set-up using Simple Live...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of