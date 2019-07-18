News

JVC GY-HC500U 4K camcorder: buy one, get a FREE media adapter and 1TB SSD

Introduced in late 2018 and showcased at NAB 2019, the handheld 4K production camcorder JVC GY-HC500U is offered with a special promotion, until the end of September.

JVC has a promotion you may like: receive a FREE KA-MC100G media adapter and FREE 1TB SSD drive, a $675 retail value, for each new GY-HC500U, you purchase until September 30, 2019.

The GY-HC500 is a handheld 4K production camcorder that offers uncompromised live and recorded image quality, and connectivity you won’t find in any competitor’s product, says JVC. Shoot 4K ultra-HD with HDR and record to SSD or SDHC/SDXC media in a wide variety of formats. Ultra-HD ProRes 422 10-bit at 50/60p is possible when recording to SDD media, (SSD media requires optional KA-MC100G media adapter).

JVC GY-HC500U

Large-capacity, readily-available SSDs (2.5″, M.2 SATA) are compatible, so extended-time 4K UHD up to 60p/50p video recording is possible. Just plug it into the camera’s extended slot (using the optional SSD adapter KA-MC100G). SSD media delivers excellent sequential read speed to tackle professional workload. High-speed transfer of huge amounts of recorded footage is possible.

Introduced in late 2018, with two other compact 4K cameras – the GY HC550 with advanced streaming and graphics, and GY-HC500SPC sports production camera –  the GY HC500 base model was also showcased at the 2019 NAB Show, in Las Vegas, last April. The new 500 Series cameras can record, as said, to SSD (solid state drive) media in 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates. The cameras also record several other native 4K UHD and HD file formats to support a wide range of workflows, and the GY HC550 adds MPEG-2 and MXF recording as well.

JVC GY-HC500U

JVC’s special promotion

The GY-HC500 CONNECTED CAM features high performance 1080 60p/50p live streaming with low latency (<500 ms) and a full complement of IP remote control and viewing features. It’s truly the most advanced and versatile camcorder in its price range, says JVC. All 500 Series cameras feature a 1-inch 4K CMOS imager and integrated 20x zoom lens with built-in ND filters and manual zoom, focus, and iris control rings. For creative flexibility, the cameras record HDR footage in the HLG (hybrid log gamma) mode or 10-bit J-Log mode, and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording.

JVC‘s newest handheld comes with a special promotion you may like: pick-up yours before September 30, 2019, and receive a free 1TB SSD memory card and KA-MC100G SSD media adapter required for ProRes recording—a $675 retail value. This promotion is simple, as there are no forms to fill out, says JVC. At the time of purchase, inform your dealer that you wish to receive a free media adapter (KA-MC100G) and free 1TB SSD drive with your qualifying camcorder purchase. Your only obligation as the buyer is to ensure your dealer is an authorized and participating U.S. JVC reseller.


New Kirstin Maldonado Music Videos Shot with Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

