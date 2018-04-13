As news-over-IP gains importance, JVC’s vision of IP connectivity continues to grow. The company showed at NAB 2018 its most recent camera having connectivity at its core, the GY HC900.

Designed as a complete news-over-IP workflow solution for live ENG reports, the new GY HC900 CONNECTED CAM, a 2/3-inch broadcast camcorder unveiled at the 2018 NAB Show sits at the forefront of JVC’s family of connected systems. This is the first model from JVC featuring a new communications engine that optimizes both image processing and IP performance in advanced models. Designed as a complete news-over-IP workflow solution for live ENG reports, it delivers streaming performance up to 20 Mbps, and features Zixi error correction and SMPTE 2022 forward error correction for reliable transmission.

The GY-HC900 “CONNECTED CAM” broadcast camcorder, features three 2/3-inch CMOS image sensors for full HD imagery, as well as enhanced connectivity for a complete news-over-IP workflow solution in the field. When paired directly with the optional ProHD Dockable Bridge or via Wi-Fi with any ProHD Bridge unit, the new GY-HC900 allows on-air talent to conduct a two-way interview with return video while streaming live to air without any external boxes or backpacks. It is JVC’s first camera featuring a new communications engine that optimizes both image processing and IP performance. The engine enables simultaneous recording, low latency streaming, and simultaneous decoding for return video and IFB. Latency can be as low as 500ms for both outgoing and incoming video.

“JVC’s CONNECTED CAM takes connectivity to the next level and sets a new benchmark for ENG cameras,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “Its integrated communications engine truly makes news-over-IP a reality with amazing images and a cost effective, streamlined workflow.”

Beyond ENG, the GY-HC900 is an ideal choice for high-end EFP and studio fiber applications. It works with the FS-900 camera module, which attaches seamlessly to the camera via a 68-pin interface, and feeds 3G-SDI signals, control, audio, sync, and intercom to a base station via fiber.

Equipped with an industry standard B4 lens mount and four-position optical filter, the GY-HC900 delivers excellent sensitivity (F12 at 60Hz, F13 at 50Hz in extended mode) and high 62dB signal-to-noise ratio (in standard mode). The advanced 2/3-inch CMOS sensors, each with 1920×1080 pixels, combine with an F1.4 prism to produce full HD images. The camera also offers an HDR mode for creative flexibility, as well as up to 120fps 1080p slow-motion recording.

The GY-HC900 supports native recording of both MPEG-2 at up to 35 Mbps, which is widely used by broadcasters, and H.264 (.MOV), which provides production quality 10 bit, 1080/60p 4:2:2 footage. Plus, the camcorder records in Sports Exchange Standard formats, so sports organizations can produce HD video with rich metadata that specifically addresses the workflow needs of sports production and video coaching applications.

With dual memory card slots for SDHC/SDXC media, the GY-HC900 offers redundant, relay, and backup recording modes. It also records proxy resolution video clips for off-line editing or online posts. The camera includes a 3.26-inch OLED color viewfinder, as well as a 3.5-inch LCD panel for menu navigation.

An integrated 3G-SDI pool feed input allows the GY-HC900 operator to capture video and stream it live simultaneously. Camera functions can also be controlled via web browser or the JVC RM-LP100 remote camera control. The camera also boasts an IPX2 water resistant rating for operation in challenging conditions. Other features include a genlock input, time code in/out, dual 3G-SDI outputs and an HDMI output, three XLR audio inputs, Ethernet and USB ports, wireless audio module slot, and an additional slot for future expansion.

Available in June, the GY-HC900 CONNECTED CAM with a 20x lens has an MSRP of $18,500, and is also available without lens (GY-HC900CH) at an MSRP of $13,950.