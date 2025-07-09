True collaboration and transparency are still uncommon in the audiovisual world, according to Jetbuilt, but the company wants to change things using a three-month campaign, its Launch List initiative.

Last April Jetbuilt, the global leader in AV project sales and management software, announced a suite of resources designed to help integrators proactively manage the challenges associated with global tariffs. Now the company revealed that it has completed its Launch List initiative, a focused, three-month campaign that delivered over 50 user-driven enhancements across its platform.

Designed to offer a connection between user feedback and product evolution, the Launch List highlights Jetbuilt’s core belief that listening to users and involving them in the development journey leads to smarter tools and stronger partnerships. The initiative emphasizes Jetbuilt’s approach to development and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the audiovisual and integration community.

Fueled by insights from Jetbuilt’s Global User Summit, industry events and daily support conversations, the Launch List spotlights the company’s commitment to building solutions that address the real-world challenges faced by audiovisual integrators, end users, manufacturers and consultants. With feedback from thousands of professionals, Jetbuilt released a coordinated suite of enhancements across nearly every area of the platform, all of which are now live.

Key updates introduced through the Launch List include:

Project Enhancements: One of the most impactful updates is the ability to generate purchase orders across multiple projects, allowing teams to combine purchasing into larger orders, unlocking volume discounts from vendors and reducing administrative overhead. Users can now restore deleted items using the new Trash Can feature, ensuring that data is not lost permanently. Enhancements to sorting and filtering tools make it easier to manage large project lists, while saved payment methods in the Client Portal help clients pay faster and more conveniently. Additionally, purchase orders can now be emailed directly to vendors from within Jetbuilt to streamline procurement and keep communication centralized.

Installation Modifications: The addition of task templates allows users to define a default set of tasks that automatically populate when a project enters the Install stage. Improved sorting and pick list tools further support field teams by enabling them to organize and prioritize their work more effectively, ultimately enhancing scheduling and execution.

Stock Evolution: With the highly requested palletizing feature now available, users can create pallets to group and move large numbers of items at once, eliminating the need for tedious, individual transfers. Bulk-printing of QR codes allows for faster labeling and inventory handling, while stock thresholds and low-inventory alerts ensure that critical parts are always on hand when needed. With enhanced location and serial tracking, Jetbuilt offers full visibility of each item from warehouse to job site, giving users confidence in knowing where every piece of equipment is for every project at all times.

Service Enhancements: Technician availability is now visible in real time, and JetBot can automatically dispatch the right technician based on availability and expertise. JetPay has been integrated into service workflows, allowing teams to accept payments for services directly through Jetbuilt, speeding up billing and cash flow. Advanced filtering enables service managers to focus on urgent or overdue cases with precision, while new labor tracking tools, combined with draft invoicing, simplify the process of converting work into revenue.

Funnel Upgrades: Teams can now apply a manual override to lead scoring, giving sales managers the flexibility to adjust scores based on real-world knowledge rather than relying solely on automation. The CSV import makes it easier to bring in lead lists, while a more intelligent global search helps users find companies, contacts or opportunities faster.

“In my industry interactions, it’s become clear that true collaboration and transparency are still uncommon in the audiovisual world,” said Paul Dexter, founder and chief executive officer for Jetbuilt. “Many companies avoid sharing roadmaps or gathering feedback out of fear it might expose weaknesses. Jetbuilt takes a different approach. We believe openness leads to better solutions. The Launch List proved that when we listen directly to our users, we deliver the tools they need. That’s how we’ve built trust with a loyal and growing user base and that’s how we’ll continue to grow with the people who use Jetbuilt every day.”

The Launch List provided users with transparent access to Jetbuilt’s development process. In addition to submitting feature requests, users could track their progress in real time as updates were released. The requests served as a direct line of communication between users and Jetbuilt’s team. While not every feature request can be implemented, Jetbuilt’s open and responsive approach ensures that users feel heard. As a result of conversations at InfoComm 2025, Jetbuilt is now planning to roll out a dedicated Summer Launch List. Jetbuilt’s transparency is designed to enhance user satisfaction, foster deeper engagement and inform the development of a platform that aligns with the evolving needs of its community.