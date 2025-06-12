DPA Microphones introduces the next generation of its instrument microphone, setting a new benchmark for clarity, control and versatility with the launch of the 4099 CORE+ Instrument Microphone.

The new 4099 CORE+ introduces DPA’s most advanced distortion-reduction technology, which delivers a wider dynamic range, as well as enhanced sonic transparency and authenticity.

The 4099 CORE+ leverages years of user feedback and technical advancement to push performance to unprecedented levels. The legendary accessory for instrument miking sets a new benchmark for clarity, control and versatility. The new 4099 CORE+ introduces DPA’s most advanced distortion-reduction technology, which delivers a wider dynamic range, as well as enhanced sonic transparency and authenticity. The result is a microphone that doesn’t just meet expectations — it redefines them. The new 4099 CORE+ and upgraded clips will debut at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 4649).

With 10 dB of added dynamic range and a higher clipping point than its predecessor, the 4099 CORE+ captures the full nuance of every instrument with pristine detail—even in the most demanding environments. The 4099 CORE+ incorporates CORE+ by DPA technology, a groundbreaking, patent-pending innovation that sets a new standard for distortion-free microphone sound. DPA’s CORE+ eliminates the non-linearities typically generated by the membrane and electronic components of a microphone to redefine what’s possible in sound capture.

“The DPA 4099 is already a top choice among professional musicians and sound engineers, and this new model builds on that legendary reputation to bring it to the next level,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “By retaining the signature character of the iconic 4099 and building upon it with cutting-edge technology, DPA Microphones reaffirms its commitment to innovation, quality and the needs of working audio professionals. Whether on stage or in the studio, the 4099 CORE+ delivers an instrument’s true voice without coloration or compromise. This is not a replacement—this is a leap forward.”

In addition to upgrading the classic 4099 microphone to incorporate the CORE+ by DPA technology, the company has also engineered an entirely reimagined mounting system that is designed to deliver a seamless and secure user experience across an even broader range of instruments. The innovative new Gooseneck Mount (G-MOUNT) integrates a two-step locking mechanism that allows for precise mic placement with just one hand and significantly improves vibration isolation and overall stability. The new mount is backwards compatible with many existing DPA clips, ensuring a smooth transition for current users.

Select clips, such as those for cello, piano and microphone stands, have also been refined to enhance usability, adaptability and acoustic performance. A new addition to the lineup, the XLR-MOUNT, expands functionality by enabling users to mount 19mm pencil mics or XLR adapters.

Like all CORE+ by DPA microphones, the enhanced 4099 also features DPA’s new MicroLock connector — a rugged, dependable solution that ensures superior connection reliability in live settings. Combined with a refined shock mount and upgraded wind protection, the microphone system is now more robust, flexible and performance-ready than before.