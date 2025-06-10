Matrox Video is making high-performance video wall deployments more efficient with the release of the Matrox LUMA Pro A380 Octal, which will be presented at InfoComm 2025, starting June 11.

A professional graphics card that drives four 8K displays or up to eight 5K displays from a single slot, the Matrox LUMA Pro A380 Octal is designed to help AV installers and developers do more with less,

The new LUMA Pro A380 Octal will be presented at InfoComm 2025, taking place June 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, at booth 2821. The newest graphics card from Matrox video redefines display density, allowing professionals to design high-density display setups while reducing hardware requirements and system complexity. Ideal for OEMs, system integrators, AV installers, and developers it allows them to do more with less.

With the new card users can now drive more displays per system and free up PCIe slots for other essential components like capture cards, storage, or networking. Traditional multi-display setups often rely on several quad-output cards, each consuming a full slot. LUMA Pro A380 Octal offers a compact alternative that makes it easier to build systems using standard workstations.

“Matrox LUMA Pro A380 Octal helps our customers build smarter systems with fewer components,” said Daniel Collin, Senior Product Manager at Matrox Video. “You can drive more displays, use smaller and more cost-effective systems, and save valuable PCIe slots for other hardware. It’s about doing more with less.”

Leveraging Intel Arc GPU media engines and Matrox Mura software libraries, LUMA Pro A380 Octal delivers high-density IP stream decoding—supporting up to four 8K60, sixteen 4K60, forty 1080p60, or sixty-four 1080p30 H.265/H.264 streams from a single card. The card also supports advanced HEVC 4:4:4 decoding, enabling full-color fidelity at low bitrates for visually rich, bandwidth-efficient content distribution—ideal for video walls and AV-over-IP systems that demand top-tier image quality and performance.

The high output density of LUMA Pro A380 Octal makes it especially well-suited for control rooms, digital signage networks, and large-scale display walls where maximizing display capabilities while minimizing system footprint and PCIe slot usage is essential.

The LUMA Pro Series product line is further enhanced by the Mura C4K capture card, which supports up to four 4Kp60 sources from a single-slot card. When paired with the LUMA Pro Series, Mura C4K enables integrators to capture and display HDCP-protected content across video walls and operator workstations, offering a powerful, space-saving solution for high-performance AV installations.