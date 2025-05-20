The new MATIX Technology from Alfalite, featuring improved brightness and resolution, will be one of the highlights at FOR-A America booth during InfoComm 2025, running June 11-13 in Orlando.

Exclusive U.S. business partner of Alfalite, FOR-A America will showcase at its InfoComm booth (#1253), the new MATIX AlfaCOB (Chip-on-Board) and AlfaMIP (MicroLED-in-package) display technology from Alfalite. Integrated into the new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels, the MATIX design represents a significant leap forward in LED panel quality and durability. The displays are made entirely in Spain, feature Brompton processing, and are fully TAA-compliant for government use.

During the event FOR-A will highlight Neopix, the brand’s flagship product featuring MATIX AlfaCOB technology. Available in five pixel pitches—1.5 mm, 1.9 mm, 2.6 mm, 2.9HB mm, and 3.9HB mm—this premium panel is ideal for rental and film VP XR applications.

InfoComm visitors can also see the UHD Finepix series powered by MATIX technology. Specifically designed for critical applications in control rooms and corporate settings, UHD Finepix panels leverage MATIX AlfaCOB technology in 1.8 mm, 1.5 mm, 1.2 mm, 0.9 mm and 0.6 mm pixel pitches, and MATIX AlfaMIP technology in 0.9 mm and 0.6 mm pixel pitches.

“MATIX improves upon Alfalite’s incredible ORIM (Optical Injection Resin Module) technology,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A America. “Like ORIM, MATIX offers an ultra-wide viewing angle of up to 175°, while further reducing glare and reflections. With MATIX, fully encapsulated LED modules are built with advanced materials that protect against impacts, liquids, and chemicals. It also enhances thermal dissipation, color and brightness uniformity, contrast, and deeper blacks, providing optimal performance in a wide range of conditions. We are extremely proud to showcase Alfalite’s latest development in our booth at InfoComm.”

Additionally, FOR-A will demonstrate Alfalite’s new Modularpix LED panels for demanding fixed installations in entertainment, corporate, and retail environments. These panels are available in four pixel pitches: 1.9 mm, 2.6 mm, 2.9HB mm, and 3.9HB mm. The company will also showcase its flagship LED panel for rental companies – Alfalite Litepix ORIM.