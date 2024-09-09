Empowering creatives to exceed modern-day standards of production, QuickLink will launch ST-2110 support for QuickLink StudioPro and the new StudioEdge video production solutions using Matrox cards.

QuickLink’s flagship StudioPro video production platform and StudioEdge remote video calling solutions will be showcased with the new Matrox DSX LE5 ST-2110 network interface cards at IBC 2024.

Now utilizing the Matrox DSX LE5 ST-2110 NIC, which includes 2022-7 support, QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. QuickLink StudioEdge gives video storytellers the ability to add remote guests from virtually anywhere.

Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink, states, “With the Matrox DSX LE5 ST-2110 NICs inside the box, QuickLink StudioPro, the world’s easiest to use 4K video production platform, and StudioEdge just became more powerful with full ST-2110 compatibility and just as easy to use. The beauty of the Matrox card is that it doesn’t utilize CPU cycles, leaving processing power where it is needed most, for creating fantastic content.”

Besides revealing the adoption of Matrox network cards, Quicklink is also launching its new StudioEdge during the IBC show. With StudioEdge, broadcasters and production teams can seamlessly introduce remote guests from every major video conferencing platform, including Microsoft Teams, Skype, and Zoom into productions, optimized with ground-breaking AI technology. Through broadcast-grade outputs including SDI, NDI, and ST 2110, StudioEdge enables seamless integration into video production systems, such as Ross, Grass Valley, Vizrt, Avid, and many more.

The new StudioEdge

Utilizing built-in, industry-best QuickLink StudioCall technology, StudioEdge allows users to create real-time group conversations, panel discussions, and live interviews as it can manage any combination of remote guests from around the world, with direct communication and chat support for guidance. The system offers a browser-based remote-control interface via QuickLink’s cloud platform, from any global location. QuickLink StudioEdge technology takes remote guest integration to unprecedented heights by utilizing QuickLink’s renowned remote-control expertise over production elements.

“StudioEdge simplifies the workflow of introducing high-quality callers to create engaging productions while cutting down on costs,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “Production teams no longer need several solutions, computers and converters, as StudioEdge takes the pain out of integrating disparate, competing technologies, and harmoniously unites them into a simple, single, elegant, and easy-to-use production management system.”